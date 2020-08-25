    Advertisement

    Australia's Victoria state reports 149 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

    SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Wednesday reported 24 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 149 new cases.

    The southeast state a day earlier recorded eight deaths from the virus and detected 148 cases.

    Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, has become the epicentre of a renewed outbreak of infections but cases have slowed in recent days, helped by a six-week lockdown put in place to slow the spread of the virus.


    (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Chris Reese)

