Australia's Wong to visit Pacific in bipartisan effort to boost ties

FILE PHOTO: Australian Foreign Minister Wong visits Thailand
·1 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's foreign minister will be part of a bipartisan group of Australian politicians set to travel to Vanuatu, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau this week in a bid to bolster regional ties.

The group comprises Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, senior government minister Pat Conroy, and their opposition counterparts, the politicians said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Australia has been working to shore up its standing in the Pacific amid growing influence from China, which entered a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April.

U.S. ally Australia has for decades seen the region as largely its sphere of influence. This year, both China and Australia launched senior-level visits to the Pacific.

The politicians said they would meet Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau, Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr.

Discussions would cover development objectives, the "existential threat" of climate change, and key regional security issues, the politicians said in their statement.

The group, while in Vanuatu, would attend a ceremony for the handover of a new wharf and police boat "as part of Australia’s enduring cooperation on shared regional security interests".

"I am pleased we are ... demonstrating Australia’s enduring commitment to strengthening our Pacific partnerships and addressing regional challenges,” Wong said.

It is the first government-led bipartisan visit to Pacific island countries since 2019, they said.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • China Suspends Alcohol Imports From Taiwan as Tensions Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China suspended the import of alcoholic beverages from certain Taiwanese companies, the latest to get hit amid elevated political tensions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutTwitter Sued for Refusing to Pay for Two Private Jet ChartersCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former Top Crypto Cop for FTX probeTaiwan has asked Chinese authorities fo

  • Putin: Russia May Cut Oil Output Because of Price Cap

    Russia may cut its oil production in response to the G-7 cap on the price of its crude, President Vladimir Putin says. (In Russian with English subtitles) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Celtics injury update: Robert Williams III OUT along with Al Horford, Danilo Gallinari vs Warriors

    It seems the Texas A&M product's day-to-day status does not include a Saturday debut.

  • Biden Cements Trump-Era Steel, Aluminum Tariffs in WTO Snub

    (Bloomberg) -- If there were any hope President Joe Biden would undo his predecessor’s divisive trade tariffs that caused upheaval in the global steel and aluminum markets, it all but evaporated Friday.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutTwitter Sued for Refusing to Pay for Two Private Jet ChartersCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former Top Crypto Cop for

  • Those who invested in Tiong Woon Corporation Holding (SGX:BQM) five years ago are up 67%

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses...

  • Arrest report released for man who allegedly nearly hit Nassau police officer during DUI stop

    Body camera footage shows an officer grabbing the door handle of the suspect's vehicle while ordering him to stop. The vehicle then reportedly sped off, throwing the officer to the ground, according to arrest papers.

  • Man charged after threatening to shoot up Arkansas elementary school, police say

    A man was arrested for threatening to shoot up an elementary school classroom.

  • Collaborator Saldo: Putin wants to build city on Arabat Spit

    A collaborator from Kherson Oblast, Volodymyr Saldo, has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to build a city on the Arabat Spit. Source: collaborator Saldo's statement Quote: "Vladimir Putin decided to build a new 'government quarter' and a small town on Arabat Spit.

  • Kremlin critic jailed over Ukraine war 'fake news'

    STORY: Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was jailed for eight and a half years on Friday (December 9) on charges of spreading "false information" about the army.He was tried by a Moscow court over a YouTube video released in April in which he discussed evidence uncovered by Western journalists of Russian atrocities in Bucha, near Kyiv. He cast doubt on the Kremlin line that such reports were fabricated as a "provocation" against Russia.After listening with a defiant smile to the verdict, he says: "Don't worry. It will all end soon." Moscow has intensified its clampdown on public dissent since invading Ukraine in February. Most prominent opposition figures are in jail or exile.Days after the invasion, legislation was passed providing for jail terms of up to 15 years for disseminating "false information" about the military.Yashin's lawyer Maria Eysmont said they'd appeal the sentence, which was longer than expected. "The prosecutors haven't proven that the information he conveyed was a lie or that it was deliberately wrongful, or that his motivation, as they say, was political hatred."Posting on Telegram, Yashin urged his supporters to keep opposing the war in Ukraine."We have no reason to be sad," he wrote. "You and I have won this trial, friends."Yashin rose to prominence during a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in 2011-12.Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny slammed the verdict as "shameless and lawless" in a post on his Twitter account, which is managed by his team in exile."Russia will be free and so will you," he wrote of his friend and ally.Julia Petrova was among supporters who chanted "freedom" outside the court. "What can I say? We all should be promised that this regime will end before Ilya Yashin completes his sentence, much earlier, or our country will not last."Yashin was elected head of a Moscow district council in 2017 and has been blocked from standing for higher office.President Vladimir Putin, asked about the case at a news conference, said it was unacceptable to question a court decision.

  • New Revelations About Club Q Shooting Suspect Unsealed

    A court record for the suspect explains what happened during a 2021 bomb threat incident.

  • Lady Gaga Goes Goth in ‘Bloody Wednesday’ Dance Video Inspired by TikTok Trend

    The singer paid homage to the dance sensation launched by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

  • Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas

    Cleanup is underway in rural Kansas after a large oil spill from the Keystone pipeline this week. It was the largest U.S. spill for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years.

  • Driver set on fire in Northern California carjacking, deputies say. Suspects are sought

    The incident happened Wednesday night near Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Past 'betrayals' cloud any new Ukraine deal: Putin

    STORY: "It turns out that no one wants to fulfill all these Minsk agreements", said the Russian president.Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 - had betrayed Russia and were now pumping Ukraine with weapons.In an interview published in Germany's Zeit magazine on Wednesday, former German chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Minsk agreements had been an attempt to "give Ukraine time" to build up its defenses.Speaking on Friday at a news conference in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said he was "disappointed" by Merkel's comments.

  • Police arrest two teenagers in deadly officer-involved shooting in Westwood

    Memphis Police have arrested two 18-year-olds involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday.

  • Defeated Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker was 'absolutely shocked' he didn't win 100% of the vote in Johnson County, where he grew up: report

    Last month, Walker easily defeated Warnock in Johnson County 74%-26%, but the Republican was still taken aback by the result, per The Daily Beast.

  • Kyrsten Sinema was doing the GOP a favor by blocking Democrats' taxes on the wealthy. Now a Republican-controlled House will have to fight that battle.

    During her time in the Senate, Kyrsten Sinema stopped Democrats from raising taxes on the rich. Now a GOP-led House will have to take that on.

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Ditched Their Usual PDA & Reportedly Acted 'Cold' Towards Each Other During Recent Public Outing

    The holidays can be a stressful time for any family and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may have a bit of the blues right now. They attended a yacht party in Miami recently and the air around the normally affectionate couple was apparently a bit chilly. A Page Six source described them as “cold” around […]

  • 4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make: Is 2023 the Year They Become Reality?

    For most Americans, Social Security doesn't just provide "some check" they'll receive after they retire. According to national pollster Gallup, Social Security supplies a source of income retirees deem necessary to make ends meet. Although Social Security is the U.S.'s most successful retirement program, having provided retired workers with benefits for 82 years (and counting), it's on shaky ground.

  • Top progressive firm drops Sinema as a client

    Authentic has dropped the Arizona senator after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party.