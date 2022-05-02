Woolworths' Australia ops faring well, but stocking issues persist

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Australia's Woolworths Group said on Tuesday its domestic supermarkets and discount department stores were experiencing strong trading momentum in the current quarter, but flagged stocking issues due to supply chain disruptions.

The company posted a near 10% jump in its third-quarter sales at A$15.12 billion ($10.66 billion) on a continuing operations basis, as it benefited from consumer stockpiling in the early part of the quarter, with online sales rising more than 33%.

Woolworths faced COVID-19 related labour shortages and supply chain disruptions due to floods during the quarter. While it said there has been more stability across the group in recent weeks, lower-than-normal stock levels in its stores and broader inflation leave it at risk of bearing the brunt of rising costs.

Average prices at its biggest segment Australian Food - whose sales rose 5.4% to A$11.43 billion in the quarter - went up by 2.7% excluding tobacco, driving up shelf prices but putting pressure on the company's margins.

Last week, smaller rival Coles Group said it hoped improved stock availability would curtail racing inflation, but warned soaring supply costs would trouble the economy for another year.

Inflation in Australia surged at the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter as petrol, home building and food costs climbed, in tandem with rising costs across the world, which is resulting in higher input costs for businesses.

Comparable sales for Woolworths' Australian Food division were up 4.4% during the quarter. Coles' Supermarkets segment also reported similar comparable growth at 3.9%.

In New Zealand, Woolworths' supermarket chain Countdown - which brought in about 11.5% of third-quarter sales - was expected to take a hit of between NZ$120 million ($77.15 million) and NZ$140 million to its second-half operating earnings owing to COVID-related costs.

($1 = 1.4186 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.5555 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • Tesla Didn’t File Its Proxy. Investors’ Twitter Questions Are on Hold.

    Tesla didn't file its proxy statement for the 2022 annual meeting Monday. Tesla investors will have to wait to get some important details.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

    The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

  • 2 REITs That Are Way More Resilient Than Tech Stocks

    Go-go tech stocks have captured trillions of dollars of investor attention for years, and for good reason. Indeed, comparing the performance of the two largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the logistics and self-storage space, respectively, with two of the FAANGs makes you wonder whether those humble real estate investments have the real teeth here. The FAANGs are the big five of technology stocks: Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Stock Market Rebound Not Far Off as ‘Fears Overblown,’ JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The negativity in the U.S. stock market has become so overwhelming that a rebound may not be far off, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s strategists say.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsIn a note to clie