Australia's Woolworths takes controlling stake in data analytics firm for $173 million

People walk past a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group sought to take control of data analytics firm Quantium by raising its stake in the company to 75% from 47%, signalling its increasing reliance on analytics to target and retain customers.

The company said on Tuesday it will increase its shareholding in Quantium for A$223 million ($173.25 million). The deal implies a valuation of A$796 million for Quantium, nearly 20-times the value when it took a 50% stake in 2013.

Woolworths, which benefited from COVID-19-induced stockpiling in 2020, had warned in February that sales growth would slow in the months ahead as travel restrictions eased and vaccinations increased.

"Advanced analytics is key to improving the experiences, ranges and services we provide to our customers and the support we provide to our teams and suppliers," Chief Executive Officer Brad Banducci said.

"The way we gather data, interpret it, and protect it, is becoming ever more important," he said.

A new business unit "Q-Retail" will be established to focus on advanced analytics for Woolworths, the company said.

($1 = 1.2872 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recommended Stories

  • Brady Tkachuk with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames

    Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 04/19/2021

  • The Real Cost of Putting Off Your Doctor's Appointments During Covid

    How to turn around any hits your body took when you skipped medical care.

  • Australia's Orocobre buying Galaxy for $1.4 billion to create world No.5 lithium miner

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd is buying smaller domestic peer Galaxy Resources for $1.4 billion to create the world's fifth most valuable producer of the key raw material for electric vehicle batteries. The all-stock deal for A$1.78 billion ($1.38 billion)announced on Monday, which will also establish Australia's most valuable lithium miner with a A$4 billion market capitalisation, comes as demand for the material is booming amid a jump in global sales of electric vehicles. The new entity will have hard rock, brine, and chemicals assets across Australia, Argentina, Canada and Japan, and will be able to accelerate development and sell into global markets.

  • How entertainment services vary across generations

    Kevin Westcott, U.S. technology, media & telecom leader at Deloitte, discusses the firm’s latest edition of its Digital Media Trends Survey, which breaks down how consumers of different ages are engaging with various entertainment options.

  • Bitcoin Price Falls $8K to 3-Week Low, Altcoins Crash

    Bitcoin nosedived to a three-week low of $52,148 during Sunday's Asian hours.

  • Florida county sheriff warns rioters they will 'go to jail forthwith'

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' protesters don't have a right to be violent

  • Ex-cop Slager’s 20-year prison sentence upheld in killing of fleeing Black man in SC

    Former police officer Michael Slager fatally shot Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, in 2015.

  • Idaho woman charged in ‘egregious’ case surrounding missing grandchild’s death

    Police say they found the child’s body in a car in Emmett.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Andretti navigates personal loss, loneliness of pandemic

    It came about six weeks before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill and Andretti suddenly had nowhere to go. There is no bigger star at a racetrack than Mario Andretti, the only driver to win the Formula One championship, the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. The call Andretti never prepared himself for came Dec. 30 when his twin brother died of complications from COVID-19.

  • U.S. House of Representatives approves cannabis banking bill

    The bill clarifies that proceeds from legitimate cannabis businesses would not be considered illegal and directs federal regulators to craft rules for how they would supervise such banking activity. Banks have generally been unwilling to do business with companies that sell marijuana or related products, fearing they could run afoul of federal laws. That has left companies in the marijuana industry with few options, including relying on just a handful of small financial institutions or doing business in cash.

  • Coronavirus: Africa's new variants are causing growing concern

    A lack of specialised genome sequencing is making it difficult to track new mutations in Africa.

  • China might be purging Bill Gates' and Steve Jobs' biographies from 240 million students' reading lists to eliminate 'veneration of the West'

    In the run-up to the Communist Party's centennial, the government ordered schools to pull books "venerating Western ideas" from reading lists.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • 1 dead, 100,000 displaced as typhoon blows near Philippines

    An approaching powerful typhoon has left at least one person dead, another missing and prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people as a precaution in the eastern and central Philippines, although the unusual summer storm is not expected to blow into land, officials said Monday. Typhoon Surigae was about 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province on Monday afternoon with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph). It is forecast to slowly move northwestward and then veer eastward away from the northern Philippines around Thursday.

  • Trump says Biden's plan to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan is a 'wonderful and positive thing to do'

    Former President Donald Trump praised the decision but urged President Joe Biden to pull troops out before the symbolic September 11 deadline.

  • My stepson moved in, and then his dad died. How can I get him to move out?

    It's time to confront your stepson. As long as you do it from a place of compassion, not anger, it's fair to advocate for your needs.

  • Hilary Duff says her 9-year-old son walked in 'right as I was pulling the baby out' during her home birth

    Hilary Duff said that it's important to her to have an honest conversation with Luca about women and childbirth so he respects the women in his life.