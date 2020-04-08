Australis Capital Completes Acquisition of Paytron While Management and Officers Purchase Over One Percent of Outstanding Shares

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Paytron, LLC. ("Paytron"), a privately held omnichannel payment services provider, effective April 1, 2020. Paytron was acquired for $120,000 USD in AUSA shares, based on a 15-day volume-weighted average trading price, with royalty payments based on future performance milestones. Paytron expands and enhances Cocoon Technology's™ ("Cocoon") platform providing critical payment acceptance to capture incremental Cocoon related recurring revenue and additional revenue streams in North America.

The Paytron acquisition includes all active merchant accounts, access to Fiserv and TSYS processing platforms, existing processing partnership with Magnify Payments and reseller partnerships. By integrating payment processing into the CocoonPod™ kiosk and leveraging AUSA management's deep expertise in payments, Paytron is positioned for significant growth while improving Cocoon's core value proposition.

"Paytron will have an immediate impact to Cocoon's current feature set and additional verticals in the future while accelerating Paytron's baseline business concurrently," said Marc Ruben, VP Payments, AUSA. "This is a fantastic opportunity for significant growth as an independent Merchant Services Provider in North America especially given recent business interruptions and evolving technologies."

In addition, AUSA Management and Officers purchased a total of 1,727,020 common shares of AUSA representing 1.02% of the outstanding shares. The shares were purchased on both the CSE and the OTC between March 10, 2020 and April 6, 2020. The purchases were made for investment purposes.

AUSA operates and builds transformative, differentiated companies in highly regulated industries. AUSA adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. AUSA's Board and management team have material experience and extensive backgrounds in highly regulated industries and regulatory compliance. AUSA operating and portfolio assets include Cocoon Technology LLC, Cocoon Rewards (formerly Rthm Technologies Inc.), Paytron, LLC, Body and Mind Inc., Tsunami™, Provisions™, GT Flowers, Mr. Natural™, and Quality Green Inc.

