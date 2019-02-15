Austria's $25 Billion Asset Manager Revamped as Kurz Names Ally

(Bloomberg) -- Austria tapped a hospital manager to fix the company that holds some 22 billion euros ($25 billion) worth of government-owned stakes in some of the nation’s biggest companies.

Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger chose Helmut Kern, the head of Vienna’s Hospital of St. John of God, who’s advised Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in his 2017 campaign, as chairman of the supervisory board of Oesterreichische Beteiligungs AG. Kern was elected in the board’s first meeting on Friday and among his first tasks will be to pick a chief executive officer, the ministry said in a statement.

Loeger and Kurz have remodeled the holding company to take greater control of the government’s interest in companies including Telekom Austria AG, OMV AG, Oesterreichische Post AG and Verbund AG. Legal changes in force since January make it easier for OeBAG to increase existing stakes in companies or buy new ones.

“This is not about state control, but about actively exercising Austria’s responsibility as a shareholder with the main goal to increase value,” Loeger said. “The supervisory board members are excellent representatives for Austria’s economy and industry.”

Kern’s deputies on OeBAG’s supervisory board will be Karl Ochsner, who was already appointed to the state railway operator OeBB Holding AG, and Guenther Helm, who has managed the Austrian arm of German discounter Aldi. Three more board members were appointed by the government, and another three named by employee representatives.

Kurz’s move is an about-face for the conservatives governing in a coalition with the nationalist Freedom Party. Austria’s last conservative Chancellor Wolfgang Schuessel had heralded the sale of assets in the early 2000s under the slogan “more private, less state.” OeBAG has no mandate to sell.

Part of the old guard of chairmen at OeBAG’s companies has resigned more or less publicly in opposition to the move. OMV Chairman Peter Loescher, a former Siemens AG CEO, last year announced his resignation, saying Kurz put the balance between government ownership and independent board members at risk. Verbund Chairman Gerhard Roiss followed this week, without giving reasons. Both had been appointed by previous administrations.

It’s still unclear what the new strategy means in practice for the companies. Loeger has pledged not to use his purchasing power for veiled subsidies to loss-making companies. Yet he has declined to say which companies he’s looking to buy.

Austria owns 28 percent of Telekom Austria after allowing Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil SAB to take a majority stake. Its holding in OMV is 31.5 percent, and it has a shareholder pact with Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co, which owns 24.9 percent. It holds 33 percent in Casinos Austria, and 53 percent in Austrian Post.

It fully owns property company BIG, which at the end of 2017 had total assets of 13 billion euros and equity of 7.3 billion euros. The 51 percent stake in utility Verbund will remain directly owned by the ministry but also managed by OeBAG.

Kern, 53, helped Kurz draft his economic platform for the 2017 election campaign. He has worked at consultancies Deloitte and PwC before heading the management of the hospital, operated by the Brothers Hospitallers of St. John of God since the 17th century in Vienna. He’s currently also the deputy president of Vienna University’s board. Kern was a supervisory board member at gambling company Bwin Party Digital Entertainment Plc before it was sold to GVC Holdings Plc in 2016.

