Austria delays reopening restaurants as COVID-19 cases rise

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Vienna
·1 min read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria has postponed the reopening of cafe, restaurant and bar terraces planned for March 27 due to rising coronavirus cases and is preparing for regions to adapt restrictions locally, the government said on Monday.

Infections have been increasing steadily since Austria loosened its third lockdown on Feb. 8 by letting non-essential shops reopen despite stubbornly high COVID-19 cases. A night-time curfew replaced all-day restrictions on movement.

The number of new infections reported rose above 3,500 on Friday, the highest level since early December, when cases were falling during the second national lockdown.

The government met with the governors of its nine provinces on Monday to review its plan to let terraces reopen next weekend in all but one of them, after the small Alpine province of Vorarlberg got a head start earlier this month.

"The experts have advised us not to carry out any more loosening of restrictions here, unfortunately," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said of most provinces, adding three hard-hit eastern ones including Vienna would work on extra measures.

A government source said loosening of restrictions could happen in some regions after Easter if intensive-care figures are stable.

Last week the hardest-hit provinces were Vienna and the province surrounding it, Lower Austria, as well as Burgenland, which borders Hungary. The latest government data https://covid19-dashboard.ages.at/dashboard.html shows them in the top five in terms of infection rates and intensive care bed use, with Salzburg and Upper Austria.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond debuts Nestwell brand: Yes, you can use the 20% off coupon on the sheets and towels

    Bed Bath & Beyond is launching the Nestwell bedding and bath brand Monday with 1,200 items. It's the first of eight planned store brands.

  • Alpine skiing: NZ teenager Robinson wins season-ending giant slalom

    Shiffrin had led after the first leg in the Swiss resort, with Robinson in fourth. The victory was Robinson's third in the World Cup, all in giant slalom, and first of the season. Italy's Marta Bassino had already won the World Cup giant slalom title and Shiffrin ended the season second in the standings, 126 points behind.

  • EU, US, UK, Canada target China officials over Uyghur abuses

    The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States on Monday launched coordinated sanctions against officials in China over human rights abuses in the far western Xinjiang region, provoking swift retaliation from Beijing. The sanctions involve a freeze on the officials’ assets and a ban on them traveling in the bloc.

  • Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, triggers antibodies in trial in children: researcher

    Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine appears to be safe and able to trigger immune responses among children and adolescents, according to preliminary results from early and mid-stage trials, the company said late on Monday. The preliminary data was from Phase I and II clinical trials involving over 500 people between the ages of three and 17 who received two shots of either medium or low dosage of vaccine, or a placebo. Most adverse reactions were mild, Zeng Gang, a researcher with the company, told an academic conference in Beijing.

  • U.S. sanctions two more Chinese officials over alleged Xinjiang abuses

    The United States on Monday announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials in connection with serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims are the victims of genocide. The U.S. Treasury Department named the officials as Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB).

  • 9 of the 10 happiest countries in the world are in Europe

    Despite Covid-19, these countries' overall scores in the annual World Happiness Report stayed consistent.

  • UK unveils plan for smaller, more high-tech armed forces

    Britain plans to cut the size of its army and boost spending on drones, robots and a new “cyber force” under defense plans announced by the government on Monday. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the British Army would shrink from 76,500 soldiers to 72,500 by 2025. Wallace said the military would no longer be “overstretched and underequipped” and that new investment in equipment, infrastructure and technology “marks a shift from mass mobilization to information age speed, readiness and relevance for confronting the threats of the future.”

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Easiest win of the tournament? The over on Iowa vs. Oregon

    Bettors don't get many easy wins, but Monday brought one.

  • Ringo Starr Is Totally Working With Peter Jackson On That New Beatles Movie

    We can't wait

  • Queen formed 50 years ago - these 50 incredible photos show the band through the years

    On March 1, 1971, bassist John Deacon joined Freddie Mercury, Brian May, and Roger Taylor, completing the band. The rest is history.

  • Fox News host falsely tells Trump a Biden Cabinet official just resigned, only to correct the record after he called it a 'big victory'

    Harris Faulkner said she had to "double check" with her producers before breaking the erroneous news that DHS Secretary Mayorkas had resigned.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In a 2010 radio interview, Johnson said the island had gotten its name for its once-green landscapes, but last week he said he "could be wrong there."

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • Ex-'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson calls Meghan Markle a 'silly little cable TV actress' in op-ed defending Piers Morgan

    Clarkson and Morgan have previously had an ongoing public feud that dates back to Morgan's time as a newspaper editor.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • China denies incursion as 200 ships dock at Philippine reef

    Bad weather prompted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels to anchor at a reef claimed by the Philippines, Beijing said on Monday, sidestepping accusations from Manila of a move by China's vast South China Sea maritime militia to assert control in the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called on Sunday for China to “stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory.”

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • Armenia general staff issues statement in name of army chief chosen by embattled PM

    Armenia's general staff issued a statement on Monday describing a general chosen by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as chief of the army, after weeks of dispute over the military's leadership, Interfax news agency reported. Pashinyan, whose political future has been in doubt since ethnic Armenian forces lost territory in a conflict with Azerbaijan last year, has spent weeks trying to unseat army chief Onik Gasparyan, who had called on the prime minister to quit. Interfax news agency reported on Monday that the general staff press office had issued a statement describing Artak Davtyan, the general chosen by Pashinyan, as the army chief.

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.