Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Austria's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces — will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events.

Stricter measures can be implemented independently by regions that are especially affected by the pandemic, Nehammer said.

Nehammer stressed that unvaccinated people could end their lockdowns immediately by getting the jab, but also acknowledged that “it still takes a lot of convincing to get those to where they haven’t even been vaccinated yet.”

“The lockdown for the unvaccinated continues. I also understand that the people who are affected by it feel aggrieved," Nehammer told reporters in Vienna. “At the same time, there is the offer of science, that by getting vaccinated these troubles can be quickly put aside and that then common freedom can actually be lived together.”

Austria has a relatively low vaccination rate for Western Europe, with just 67.7% of the population fully vaccinated. Tens of thousands have protested across the Alpine nation in recent weeks against the lockdown and the upcoming vaccine mandate.

The government announced last month that it would implement a vaccine mandate early next year and said Wednesday that details about the compulsory vaccinations will be presented later this week.

Under the lockdown, which started on Nov. 22, people were allowed to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Day care centers and schools remained open for those who need them, but parents were asked to keep children at home if possible.

The country’s seven-day infection rate declined by about half during the lockdown. It stood at 535.6 cases per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, down from more than 1,100 on the day the lockdown started.

Nehammer was sworn in Monday as Austria’s third chancellor in two months, capping a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz, the country’s dominant political figure of recent years, to bow out of politics.

Nehammer, 49, has been Austria’s interior minister since early 2020. He also is taking over as leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party, which Kurz led to election victories in 2017 and 2019.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Restrictions boost popularity of COVID-19 jabs - German-Austrian survey

    Stricter coronavirus restrictions increase people's willingness to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus, a survey in the German-Austrian border regions published showed on Wednesday. The ban on entering public spaces in Austria for people who had not been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, announced on Nov. 5, increased vaccination rates according to data from the survey centre of Germany's Ifo Institute for Economic Research. On the other hand, Austria's lockdown for the unvaccinated from Nov. 15 did not significantly influence the willingness to vaccinate and a lockdown for everyone in the country starting Nov. 22 slightly reversed the trend, the institute said.

  • Austria plans to lift lockdown, but not for the unvaccinated

    The unvaccinated will stay in lockdown when Austria lifts its wider general lockdown on Sunday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Tuesday, a day after he took office. Austria went into lockdown two weeks ago to counter a surge in daily COVID-19 infections to record levels, with restaurants, bars, theatres and non-essential shops shut to all but take-away business. A week before that general lockdown, people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus were placed under lockdown, barring them from roughly the same places that are now shut, only allowed to leave home for the same limited number of reasons as the whole country now, such as going to work.

  • Depression rising among LGBT people in conservative-ruled Poland, survey finds

    The number of Polish LGBT people with depression rose by more than half between 2017 and 2020, according to a new study, amid what campaigners say is growing intolerance driven by the deeply conservative government. Religious conservatives condemn what they say is an "ideology" bent on destroying the traditional family while more liberal Poles demand tolerance and equal treatment of what they regard as an oppressed minority. Some 44% of LGBT people reported experiencing serious symptoms of depression in 2019-2020, up from 28% in 2017, according to the study by the University of Warsaw's Centre for Research on Prejudice commissioned by the Campaign Against Homophobia group, which was published on Tuesday.

  • Unvaccinated patients driving COVID surge at Froedtert Hospital

    For the first time, Froedtert Hospital put a number on the impact of the vaccine on hospitalizations, saying roughly 88% of its COVID positive patients are unvaccinated.

  • France says fifth COVID-19 wave has not peaked yet

    PARIS (Reuters) -The fifth wave of COVID-19 hitting France has not yet reached its peak, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, and the cabinet's top adviser on the coronavirus indicated a fourth vaccine shot to fight the disease was possible. "The peak is clearly not behind us, the pandemic continues to gain ground," Attal said during a press briefing following the weekly cabinet meeting, though adding the pace of increase in daily new cases seemed to be slowing somewhat. "But it's still spreading quickly and will continue to do so in the coming weeks," he said, days after France announced new restrictions to contain the Delta variant-fuelled spread of the virus, including the closure of nightclubs ahead of Christmas and a tightening of social distancing measures.

  • Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

    Center-left leader Olaf Scholz became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers voted by 395-303 with six abstentions to elect Scholz — a comfortable majority, though short of the 416 seats his three-party coalition holds in the 736-seat lower house of parliament.

  • Ingham prosecutor warns of criminal charges for copycat school threats in wake of Oxford

    Ingham County law enforcement warned of criminal charges for students who make threats against their schools in the wake of the Oxford shooting

  • Erie police searching for suspects in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

    A driver for Alfee's Pizza & Sub Shop was making delivery when he came in contact with male wearing a bright yellow pullover and a mask, police said.

  • Storm sweeps Hawaii, brings threat of ‘catastrophic’ floods

    A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain flooded roads and knocked out power across Hawaii, with officials warning Monday of potentially worse conditions ahead. The National Weather Service said the storm brings the threat of “catastrophic flooding” in the coming days as a low pressure system slowly moves from east to west and lingered on the edge of the archipelago. “Now is the time to make sure you have an emergency plan in place and supplies ready should you need to move away from rising water,” said Gov. David Ige, who issued a state of emergency for all of the state's islands Monday night.

  • ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like arson’: Suspect charged in Fox News Christmas tree fire

    “We’re going to rebuild it, and we’re going to build it back better,” vowed “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

  • Thousands of turtles released on Bolivia-Brazil border

    Location: Bolivia-Brazil borderThousands of Amazon River turtles have been set freeBiologists are attempting to preserve the speciesSince 2007, they have been collecting turtle nestscaring for the eggs and the young turtles before releasing themName: Camila Ferrara, WWF Brazilian Technical Supervisor"Today in the Guapore or Itenez river, we have a binational project for the protection and conservation of species, especially the Amazon River turtle. We work with turtles that are biologically important for the environment due to the recycling of nutrients and the dissemination of seeds. We have chosen this area because it is the largest spawning area for Amazonian turtles. About 100,000 females spawn in this area each year. We expect more than 10 million babies to be born this year."Climate change and human activity have damaged the turtle's habitatThere's also a high demand for their meat and eggs

  • Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back

    Did someone over at Amazon drop the ball? We’re certain that Cyber Week 2021 was last week and now it’s over, but if you head over to Amazon right now, so many of the retailer’s best Black Friday deals are somehow back right now! You’ll find that Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have returned … The post Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back appeared first on BGR.

  • California Rep. Devin Nunes leaving Congress to head Trump social media group

    The controversial San Joaquin Valley congressman has served in the House since 2003.

  • 'They are babies': 2 children, 1 adult killed in southeast Columbus as gun violence escalates

    Columbus police were dispatched after 6 p.m. to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive, a residential area south of Winchester Lakes Boulevard.

  • Apple Christmas 2021 deals are here with prices we can’t believe

    Deep discounts on Apple devices have been popping up with increasing frequency lately. That makes sense, of course, since Christmas 2021 is right around the corner. Today, however, there are so many awesome Apple deals at the nation’s top online retailers. Apple Christmas 2021 deals are here now, with prices so low that it seems … The post Apple Christmas 2021 deals are here with prices we can’t believe appeared first on BGR.

  • Leaks suggest the UK is about to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as Omicron cases mount

    Boris Johnson could soon instruct the public to work from home to try and contain the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, reports said.

  • Black couple to sue American Airlines after being forced off flight with infant child

    Video of incident shows woman repeatedly saying ‘I didn’t do anything’ while holding her child

  • Europe's middle class has been strong for 2 decades while America's was squeezed by an 'explosion of debt,' report says

    Americans' growing debt loads, from student debt to housing debt, are holding the country's middle class back, per the World Inequality Report.

  • Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron

    Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased by 25-fold people's levels of virus-fighting antibodies. Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people harbored levels of omicron-neutralizing antibodies that were similar to amounts proven protective against earlier variants after two doses.

  • Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

    It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.