Austria finds bird flu on small chicken farm as virus spreads

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria has found a case of bird flu on a small chicken farm near Vienna airport and is ordering poultry farms with more than 350 birds to keep them indoors, public health agency AGES said on Thursday.

The spread https://reut.rs/3l858m7 of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Europe and Asia has put the poultry industry on alert. Past outbreaks, which usually occur in the autumn, have led to the culling of tens of millions of birds and can lead to trade restrictions.

Known as bird flu, the virus is attracting the attention of epidemiologists too as it can be transmitted to humans. China has reported 21 human infections https://reut.rs/3oTNIe2 with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.

"The affected farm's chickens died or were slaughtered under the authorities' supervision. The farm was closed," AGES said in a statement, adding that the case was confirmed on Wednesday.

The farm is in the town of Fischamend, east of Vienna and near the borders with Slovakia and Hungary, both of which have reported outbreaks of bird flu in poultry in the past week.

Bird flu was last detected in Austria early this year, on another small farm, AGES said.

It said the virus was being spread across Europe by migratory birds and that local wild birds such as ducks and geese usually also play a role.

The Health Ministry plans to issue a decree on Thursday ordering poultry farms of more than 350 birds in "risk areas" to keep them inside, AGES said.

It did not elaborate on where the risk areas might be but said all contact between farm birds and wild birds should be avoided and farms should implement protective measures such as only feeding their birds in areas with a roof.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Clarke)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. has already seen more COVID deaths in 2021 than 2020 before vaccines were available, as experts again warn pandemic is not over

    The U.S. has already suffered more deaths from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020, even though vaccines that prevent serious illness and death have been available since April, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • 'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre - WHO

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Europe is once again the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a "false sense of security" over the protection offered by vaccines, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Last week, more than 60% of all reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 globally were in Europe, Tedros told a news conference. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about a false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic, and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," he said.

  • Germany Is Facing Its Worst Pandemic Moment Yet as Covid Surges in Europe

    A surge of Covid-19 cases in Europe is ushering in a new wave of widespread social restrictions and rattling investors’ confidence, with Germany—the region’s largest economy—facing one of its most dire moments of the pandemic so far. Chancellor Angela Merkel told officials from her political party Monday that the Covid-19 situation in Germany was “highly dramatic” and said the recent spike was “worse than anything we’ve seen,” according to a report from Bloomberg. Merkel’s warning comes as Germany continues to set records for Covid-19 cases.

  • Poland will need tighter COVID curbs if cases do not fall, says minister

    Poland will have to tighten COVID-19 restrictions if it does not see daily cases decreasing in the near future, the health minister said on Wednesday, after infections surged to their highest level of the fourth wave of the pandemic. While some European countries like Austria and Slovakia are once again imposing stricter regulations, Poland has stressed the importance of enforcing current rules about masks and social distancing rather than implementing tougher curbs. "In the case where we do not have signals that say that we are reaching the peak and cases will fall ... we will have to increase restrictions," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference, adding that he thought cases would likely peak in the next week and a half.

  • A little known cult is at the heart of S.Korea's latest COVID-19 outbreak

    A little known sect led by a pastor who pokes eyes to heal is at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea, as the country reported a new daily record of 4,116 cases and battles a spike in serious cases straining hospitals. In a tiny rural church in a town of 427 residents in Cheonan city, south of Seoul, at least 241 people linked to the religious community had tested positive for coronavirus, a city official told Reuters on Wednesday. "We believe the scale of the outbreak is large...," the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement.

  • Turkey's domestic COVID-19 vaccine applies for emergency authorisation

    Turkey's domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, has applied for emergency authorisation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding he hoped the shot would be available for use by year-end. Speaking at his ministry's budget debate in parliament, Koca said work on Turkovac was nearing completion, and added the shot would mark the first Phase III clinical research project to be fully carried out by Turkey. "I would like to share a piece of good news for our people: our domestic inactive COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac has applied for emergency authorisation as of today," Koca said.

  • Michigan reports 17,003 new COVID-19 cases, 280 deaths over 2 days

    Wednesday's report brings Michigan to 1,276,264 confirmed coronavirus cases and 23,595 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Europe is only region with more COVID, with 11% case rise

    The World Health Organization said that coronavirus cases jumped by 11% in Europe in the last week, the only region in the world where COVID-19 has continued to increase since mid-October. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic released on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said cases and deaths globally have risen by about 6%, with about 3.6 million new infections and 51,00 new deaths reported in the previous week. WHO's Europe director Dr. Hans Kluge warned that without urgent measures taken soon, the continent could see another 700,000 deaths by the spring.

  • Princess Diana Called 'Often' Before My Mom Died of AIDS, Says Elizabeth Glaser's Son Jake

    "She was there for her as a friend and supportive voice," Jake Glaser, now 37, says of the sweet bond Princess Diana formed with the HIV/AIDS advocate

  • 'Another holiday season of COVID': Experts ‘really concerned’ about rise in case numbers

    Despite early signs that suggested the U.S. may have avoided another winter surge, COVID-19 cases are rising again. Experts are "really concerned."

  • Total COVID deaths in Europe could exceed 2.2 million by March - WHO

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday a further 700,000 people could die from COVID-19 in Europe by March, taking the total to above 2.2 million, as it urged people to get vaccinated and to have booster shots. Total cumulative deaths from the respiratory disease in the 53 countries of the WHO's European region have already surpassed 1.5 million, it said, with the daily rate doubling from late September to 4,200 a day. "Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year, based on current trends," it said, adding that COVID-19 is now the top regional cause of death.

  • Feds to send staff to Michigan hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients as pandemic rages

    The two teams are headed to hospitals in Dearborn and Grand Rapids, arriving as Michigan remains one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the nation.

  • Portugal expands booster shots as COVID-19 cases rise

    Portugal, one of the world's most vaccinated nations, will give COVID-19 booster shots to a quarter of its population by the end of January, the health secretary said on Wednesday, as authorities try to stop a recent surge in infections. The number of cases in Portugal reached a four-month daily high of 3,773 on Wednesday. Deaths, however, remain far below January levels, when the country faced its toughest battle against COVID-19, and the infection rate is far lower than in most of Western Europe.

  • WHO recommends masks, distancing for vaccinated amid virus surge in Europe

    The World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending that the public in Europe practice social distancing and masking, regardless of their vaccination status, as case rates skyrocket there, according to CNBC. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that parts of Europe have fallen into a "false sense of security," believing there is no risk of COVID-19 to the vaccinated and that the danger of infection has passed even as Europe has...

  • 'Vast majority are not reported': Home COVID-19 tests make it impossible to track all cases

    Cheap, accessible home tests can uncover more COVID-19 cases. But public health agencies can't track cases when consumers don't report them.

  • Monroe County reports 607 new COVID cases, hundreds leave RRH over vaccine mandate

    New coronavirus cases leaped again in Monroe County. The latest

  • COVID-19 vaccine or not, be careful this Thanksgiving | Opinion

    We have come to learn a great deal about COVID-19. Let’s employ those lessons in our daily lives to finally beat this pandemic.

  • South Korea sets pandemic high with 4,000 new virus cases

    New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 4,000 in a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic as a delta-driven spread continues to rattle the country after it eased social distancing in recent weeks to improve its economy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said most of the new 4,116 cases reported Wednesday came from the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan region, where an increase in hospitalizations has created fears about possible shortages in intensive care units.

  • Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

    Official figures released Thursday show Germany has become the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Germany’s disease control agency said it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 100,119. In Europe, Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

  • Vaccines alone are not enough to control COVID spread, WHO warns

    WHO is concerned about a “false sense of security” in some countries due to the jabs.