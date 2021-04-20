Austria to funnel 651,000 COVID vaccine doses to Western Balkans from EU

  • FILE PHOTO: Mass vaccination programme for healthcare workers in Vienna
  • FILE PHOTO: Mass vaccination programme for healthcare workers in Vienna
1 / 2

Austria to funnel 651,000 COVID vaccine doses to Western Balkans from EU

FILE PHOTO: Mass vaccination programme for healthcare workers in Vienna
·2 min read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria said on Tuesday it plans to funnel 651,000 doses of BioNTech and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to six countries of the Western Balkans by August as part of a European Union scheme to provide assistance to neighbouring countries and Africa.

The European Commission outlined its plans for a vaccine- sharing mechanism in January. Austria said it would serve as that mechanism's coordinator for the Western Balkans, and that this first distribution of doses may be followed by others.

Serbia has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, but the four other non-EU countries of the former Yugoslavia and Albania have had less success. In Bosnia, the shortage of vaccines has led to street protests.

"With this initiative we are showing that we are not leaving the region behind," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference. His country, the successor state to an empire that once stretched deep into the Balkans, maintains close ties with countries in the region.

Austria has negotiated agreements between BioNTech and Pfizer and the recipient countries, its Foreign Ministry said. It will provide bridge financing of 11 million euros ($13 million), though the doses will be paid for from EU assistance funds for EU candidate and potential candidate countries.

"There is absolutely no connection here to the provision of vaccines in Austria and in other (EU) member states," said Schallenberg, whose government faces growing public frustration with the slow pace of vaccinations.

"These doses are not from a national quota. These are vaccine doses that the EU explicitly secured from the beginning for the purpose of passing them on to partners."

They will be distributed from early May according to which countries need them most, he said. Bosnia will get the biggest share with 214,000 doses, followed by Albania with 145,000 and North Macedonia with 119,000. Serbia is last with 36,000.

($1 = 0.8309 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's virtual climate summit: Diplomacy sans human touch

    President Joe Biden, a most hands-on politician, this week will host a major climate summit with dozens of world leaders — all of them stuck on Zoom. Biden has made clear that he wants to reassert U.S. leadership on the world stage, including on climate change, after four tumultuous, often inward-looking years of President Donald Trump. “There’s no substitute for face-to-face discussions,” Biden said Friday as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House for his first in-person world leader meeting.

  • 6 People in Ontario Injected With Saline Instead of COVID Vaccine

    “We sincerely apologize for the error and for the uncertainty and concern this situation has caused,” said a statement from Mackenzie Health.

  • Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 2 weeks

    Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks after the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time, authorities said in a statement late on Sunday. The three countries would be classified as "extremely high risk" after there had been multiple imported cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong in the past 14 days, the government said. Hong Kong has recorded over 11,600 cases in total and 209 deaths.

  • Man Utd's Fernandes joins debate on European Super League

    Bruno Fernandes joined the heated debate on the European Super League as the Manchester United midfielder appeared to question the controversial plan on Monday.

  • Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial

    The Biden administration is privately weighing how to handle the upcoming verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, including considering whether President Joe Biden should address the nation and dispatching specially trained community facilitators from the Justice Department, aides and officials told The Associated Press. Closing arguments began Monday in Chauvin’s trial with a prosecutor telling jurors that the officer “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as he cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe and finally fell silent. The plans for possible presidential remarks are still fluid, with the timing, venue and nature of the remarks still being considered, in part depending on the timing of the verdict, according to two White House aides who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

  • Anthony Powell, Three-Time Oscar-Winning Costume Designer, Dies at 85

    Anthony Powell, the three-time Oscar-winning costume designer known for helping shape the looks of Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil, has died. He was 85. The Costume Designers Guild confirmed Powell’s death on Monday night on Facebook, writing: “Legendary English costume designer Anthony Powell passed away last weekend. He will […]

  • 'I don't want that' - France struggles to pitch AstraZeneca vaccine

    Tasked with persuading shoppers at an outdoor market to consider taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Paris city hall employee Leo Martin was finding it a tough sell. "Which vaccine is it?" one woman, in a green scarf, asked when Martin approached her with his pitch inviting people to get inoculated at a neighbourhood vaccination centre. When Martin told her the shot being offered at the centre was manufactured by AstraZeneca, the woman in the green scarf shook her head and said: "No, I don't want that."

  • China trials mixing of CanSinoBIO's and Zhifei Longcom's COVID-19 vaccines -data

    Chinese researchers are testing the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by CanSino Biologics and a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, according to clinical trial registration data. Earlier this month, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was "formally considering" giving people COVID-19 vaccine doses developed with different technologies as a way of further boosting efficacy. A trial expected to involve 120 participants will test the safety and ability to trigger immune response of a dose of CanSinoBIO's Ad5-nCoV treatment, followed by a dose of ZF2001 from Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical at a 28-day or 56-day interval, according to clinical trial record site ClinicalTrials.gov, which is maintained by a department under the National Institute of Health of the United States.

  • Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

    An Albanian man with a knife wounded five people Monday at a mosque in the capital, police said, as investigators tried to determine a motive for the attack. Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana at about 2:30 p.m., a police statement said.

  • Medical ruling: Capitol cop Sicknick died of natural causes

    Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while confronting rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner's office ruled Monday, a finding that lessens the chances that anyone will be charged in his death. Investigators initially believed the officer was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation, according to two people familiar with the case. The determination is likely to significantly inhibit the ability of federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges in Sicknick’s death.

  • Austria will only use Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval, Kurz says

    Austria will only use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once the European Medicines Agency has approved it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, amid growing public frustration with the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations. Austria has been in talks with Russia to buy a million doses of the vaccine, and Kurz said on March 31 the order would probably be placed the following week. Kurz had recently avoided saying whether his country would await EMA approval of the vaccine, which has been used in the European Union only by Hungary so far.

  • Teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

    Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo dropped the gun he'd been holding, turned and began raising his hands just as the officer had commanded. The graphic video that became the latest tragic touchstone in the nation’s reckoning with race and policing puts a microscope on those split-second decisions with far-reaching and grave consequences.

  • Scott Disick Calls Ex Kourtney Kardashian the 'Best Mom' in Birthday Tribute

    The former couple share children Mason, Penelope and Reign

  • Myanmar unity government says it must be part of any ASEAN bid to end crisis

    The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a way out of the bloody turmoil that has racked fellow member Myanmar since the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. The military has shown little willingness to engage with its neighbours and no sign of wanting to talk to members of the government it ousted. But in the first hint of progress for the grouping, a Thai government official said on Saturday junta chief Min Aung Hlaing would attend an ASEAN summit in Indonesia on April 24.

  • Japanese businessmen brighten makeup industry amid pandemic

    The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many businesses in Japan to the edge of financial ruin, but Takumi Tezuka, who owns a makeup and hair salon for men in Tokyo, has seen his customer base expand. Japanese businessmen in their 40s, 50s and 60s who had little interest in cosmetics before the pandemic are increasingly visiting Tezuka’s salon, Ikemen-Works, hoping for a better look in online meetings. A large personal care company, Shiseido, says one of its male makeup lines has seen double-digit growth during the pandemic.

  • India's capital to lock down amid explosive virus surge

    New Delhi imposed a weeklong lockdown Monday night to prevent the collapse of the Indian capital's health system, which authorities said had been pushed to its limit amid an explosive surge in coronavirus cases. In an effort to combat crisis, India announced that it would soon expand its vaccination campaign to all adults. “People keep arriving, in an almost collapsing situation,” said Dr. Suresh Kumar, who heads Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of New Delhi's largest hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

  • Steady increase in Russian troops in Crimea on Ukraine border, says Pentagon

    The Russian troop presence is now greater than in 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, the Pentagon says.

  • This Aston Martin Dealer in SoCal Just Unveiled 5 Stunning Pastel-Colored Rides for Summer Cruising

    A quintet made for touring the Pacific Coast.

  • World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief

    The world can bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months provided it distributes the necessary resources fairly, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told a news briefing on Monday. Global climate change activist Greta Thunberg, joining the briefing as a virtual guest from Sweden, took a swipe at "vaccine nationalism" and said it was unethical that rich countries were prioritising their younger citizens for vaccination ahead of vulnerable groups in developing countries. "We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably," said the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

  • Five different ways to fry an egg, for all your brunch-saving, burger-topping needs

    It’s widely known that a single fried egg can turn even the saddest dish into a beautiful meal. Slapping one onto a salad turns it into something you’d pay $20 for at a restaurant. It makes a packet of instant ramen look, and taste, like a fancy meal. Put one on a big, fat burger; heaping plates of air-fried vegetables; and messy piles of sauteed greens. All that elegance at a cost of less than 20 cents a pop? You can’t beat value like that, folks.