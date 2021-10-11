Austria gets new leader after graft crisis claims chancellor's job
Alexander Schallenberg is seen to be loyal to Kurz
Alexander Schallenberg is seen to be loyal to Kurz
Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
The teen was eating at a sushi restaurant in Queens on Monday when the suspect put her in a chokehold, an NYPD spokesperson told Insider.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
Ahead of the new season of 'Dancing With the Stars' in the fall of 2021, former 'Dancing With the Stars' host Tom Bergeron talked with 'Full House' star Bob Saget about getting fired from the show.
It was a sloppy night for the Giants, and they had some regrets after being blown out by the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
Wisconsin dismisses RB Jalen Berger from the football program
Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber had a little fun at his own expense after making a routine play in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The United States men's national team was set up to fail in Panama City, and few players did anything but follow along in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.
“We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” he warned before explaining the GOP's end game to subvert the 2024 election.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2-year-old son Archie has been getting along great with 4-month-old Lilibet, and showing off his loving personality.
Tom Cruise hits home run with Dodgers/Giants fans at Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
How much money do NBA referees make? Heres a look at salaries and more for NBA officials.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our prediction on the college football rankings after Week 6.
Experts are making their picks for the CFP with plenty of time left in the regular season.
I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.
Deontay Wilder: "I did my best, but it wasn't good enough."
Georgia returns to No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time since 2008 after Alabama's loss to Texas A&M.