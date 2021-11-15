Austria imposed a COVID-19 lockdown for unvaccinated people only

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
A man gets a coronavirus vaccine
A patient gets a coronavirus vaccine in Vienna, Austria. AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File

  • Unvaccinated people in Austria can only leave home for essential reasons from Monday.

  • The chancellor said the goal is to slow the virus, help the health service, and encourage more vaccinations.

  • Police are in charge of checking people's vaccination status, and can carry out spot checks.

Austria started a lockdown for only unvaccinated people on Monday.

People who aren't vaccinated are only able to go outside for essential reasons, like exercising, Die Presse reported, under new rules that were introduced at midnight.

Around two million people in the country, which has a population of around nine million, are not vaccinated, according to government figures reported by Reuters.

Unvaccinated people in Austria were already not able to go to places like cinemas, shops, and restaurants.

Austria Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the new measures were needed as infections rise again, and to protect medical staff.

He said on Sunday people should get vaccinated so "we can thus minimize the risk of infection and help to break this fourth wave. It is up to us to protect ourselves and others."

"My aim is very clear: to get the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, not to lock up the unvaccinated," he told ORF radio on Sunday, per Reuters.

Police officeres are to check people's vaccination cards when they are out and about, Reuters reported.

People who break the rules will be fined, according to the BBC.

Europe has again become the epicenter of the virus, and some countries are introducing new restrictions as they anticipate a winter surge.

The Netherlands introduced a three-week partial lockdown, and Denmark is bringing back its vaccine passport for certain venues and events.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Austria imposes nationwide lockdown on unvaccinated citizens

    As COVID cases rise, Austria is strictly limiting activities for unvaccinated residents. The lockdown announcement sparked protests in Vienna.

  • 9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

    The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet—and to ensure your health and the health of other

  • DiPentima: Disgrace and infamy await those who interfered with COVID-19 safety protocols

    When the history is written of how New Hampshire, and for that matter, the United States handled the great COVID-19 Pandemic, it will not be kind.

  • German coronavirus infections hit new high, tighter measures planned

    The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - rose to 303 from 289 the previous day, figures from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Monday. The three parties in talks to form a coalition plan to tighten proposed measures to tackle the spread of the new wave of infections, Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said before their plans go to parliament on Thursday. "We are expanding the toolbox compared to the proposals introduced in the first reading," Habeck told broadcaster ARD.

  • Austria enters hard-to-enforce COVID-19 lockdown for the unvaccinated

    Austria entered a lockdown for people not vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday, with reinforced police checks to ensure compliance, though city streets appeared as busy as usual. The aim is to counter a surge in infections to record levels fuelled by a full vaccination rate of only around 65% of the population, one of the lowest in western Europe. Austria is among the hardest-hit by Europe's fourth wave of infections that has led governments to consider reintroducing lockdowns.

  • Gottlieb: Booster messaging could be "one of the biggest missed opportunities" of pandemic

    "We now see very clear evidence of declining vaccine effectiveness over time," Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation."

  • Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

    Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of […]

  • Patients went into Florida hospitals. After testing positive for COVID, some never left.

    As COVID crept into Florida in spring 2020, a nurse clashed with managers at a Bradenton hospital, where a patient came in for surgery and died after testing positive for COVID.

  • Why natural immunity against COVID-19 is not as good as vaccination, according to doctors

    Natural immunity may not be enough to rely on when considering the ultimate aim of reducing transmission — especially when it comes to mitigating the threat of COVID-19 to the most vulnerable among us.

  • As studies show SARS-CoV-2 in deer, Wisconsin plans to start testing by winter

    Studies have found antibodies to and infections of COVID-19 in white-tailed deer in multiple states, but no deer have been tested in Wisconsin. State officials plan to start sampling deer by winter.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Sobering" Warning

    Coronavirus cases are no longer going down, meaning the world is not entirely safe for anyone—including vaccinated people. How could this be? And how can you stay alive? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the New York Times podcast the Daily this morning. "Ultimately, all pandemics burn themselves out," he said. "So you have a choice. Do you want it to burn itself out and kill a

  • COVID weekly update Nov. 5-11: Younger Floridians eligible for vaccines

    COVID case numbers in Florida continue to trend downward in November, as younger members of the population are getting vaccinations.

  • Lenawee County health officials: COVID-19 cases rising, ProMedica Hickman Hospital is full

    COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Michigan and Lenawee County, and Lenawee County's hospital was full of patients last week.

  • Doctors say key metrics should be hospitalizations, not case count

    Although CDC statistics show Florida's transmission rates to be lower than of California's, it's overall death rate is the eighth worst in the country - 54% higher than California's. Going forward, doctors say the focus should shift to the statistics that impact public health.

  • Belgian government tightens bird flu measures with total containment

    The Belgian government put the country on increased risk for bird flu as the virus spreads across Europe, the food safety agency AFSCA said in a statement. As of this Monday, poultry must be kept indoors, after a highly pathogenic variant of avian flu was identified in a wild goose in Schilde, a town near Antwerp. "I have to make sure that we prevent the contamination of our poultry with avian flu at all costs," agriculture minister David Clarinval said on Twitter.

  • Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

    Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds. China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.