Austria imposes lockdown as deaths spike
Austria entered into a nationwide lockdown early Monday in a desperate effort to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections
Austria entered into a nationwide lockdown early Monday in a desperate effort to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA person of interest in the SUV attack that killed at least five and injured dozens more at a quaint holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday has been identified as a 39-year-old who recently posted bail on reckless-endangerment charges.Darrell Brooks was taken into custody as a person of interest and was being questioned in connection with the Sunday evening incident involving a red Ford Escape that plowed through barricades and into the crowd,
The reality star shared a shot from her "happy place" — and fans are wondering if new beau Pete Davidson played photographer.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he didn't think big man Isaiah Stewart would face discipline after a fracas in which LeBron James hit Stewart in face.
The Yankees announced they have traded Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough and model Charlie Wilson appeared to share a kiss while hanging out in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. Scroll on to see the photo.
We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards.
The reality star, 42, is enjoying her life by the pool, her fiancé and an epic movie night on the beach.
August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall were baptized in a private ceremony in Windsor today, with their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth present.
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
See the scuffle that erupted between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons involving LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating with a “honeymoon world tour” after tying the knot on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles
14 people broke into a Louis Vuitton store in a Chicago suburb and were caught on video grabbing $120,000 in merchandise.
This kind of thing doesn’t happen often with new Netflix shows. But when critics and fans both agree that a new series is a near-flawless hit? You’ve got to sit up and take notice. Especially, when the 100% perfect scores start showing up on review sites. All of which, and more, explains why Netflix just … The post This gritty new Netflix fantasy series has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score appeared first on BGR.
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC Fight Night 198, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.
Arkansas is one of three teams that has played both Alabama and Georgia.
"Having children has made me hate him."View Entire Post ›
Ohio State rose to No. 3 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, while Oregon and Michigan State fell out of the top 10 after Week 12 in college football.
What is your top six after Oregon and Michigan State were both routed Saturday?
A research team was stunned in 2019 when it asked for help identifying monitor lizards in Palm Beach County and half of the photos were of tegus.
Kathy May was getting her four kids ready for another day at school in late October when she got an urgent voicemail from a friend. “OMG, OMG, this book,” her friend said, alerting May to a book found by another parent in the library catalogue of Keller Independent School District, where their kids go, called […]