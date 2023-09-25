Austria increases funding for IAEA in Ukraine by another €1 million

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on Monday an additional €1 million to fund the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) work in Ukraine "to prevent nuclear incidents".

Source: European Pravda with reference to ARA; an announcement by Schallenberg at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna

Details: In his speech, Schallenberg pointed out that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been going on for 19 months, and during this time Moscow has shown "unacceptable and irresponsible" behaviour, including in the issue of nuclear safety.

"We are meeting at a time when war is raging in Europe," he stressed.

Schallenberg said that the occupation of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, by Russian troops continues and noted the IAEA's work to prevent nuclear incidents.

In this regard, he announced the allocation of an additional €1 million for the organisation's activities in Ukraine.

Background: Cooperation between Ukraine and the IAEA on nuclear safety began in March 2022. Since February this year, the organisation has established a permanent presence at all Ukrainian NPPs.

In June, the Austrian government announced that it would provide €1 million to the IAEA to support nuclear safety activities in Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





