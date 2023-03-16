Austria joins Russian war crimes tribunal initiative

The flag of Austria

The minister thanked Austria for joining the coalition of countries, and added that the core group already includes 33 states.

Read also: Austria refuses to train Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard 2 tanks

“As the number (of countries) grows, so does (our) confidence that Russia’s leadership will be held to account,” Kuleba said.

On April 2, 2022, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan announced his decision to immediately proceed with active investigations into the situation in Ukraine after he had received referrals from 39 ICC member states.

Read also: War crimes tribunal to limit geography of Putin’s trips abroad, says President’s Office

Ukraine calls for the creation of a special tribunal to bring to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The idea was subsequently supported by the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Read also: Top Russian officials need to be stripped of legal immunity before tribunal, says Kuleba

Kuleba previously explained that the special tribunal is the most realistic way to bring Russian top political and military leadership to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine