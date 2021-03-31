Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

FILE PHOTO: People receive Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in San Marino
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday, without specifying whether the country would await approval by the European Medicines Agency before using it.

The conservative Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme.

Only two other EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have ordered the Russian vaccine and only Hungary has used it. The issue is so controversial in Slovakia that it sparked a political crisis that prompted Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign on Tuesday.

"We are in the final metres and a Sputnik order can probably be placed next week," Kurz said in a statement issued by his office. He previously said Austria would not use Sputnik without EMA approval, but statements on Wednesday and Tuesday made no mention of this.

The deal would involve 300,000 doses being delivered in April, 500,000 in May and 200,000 in early June, it added.

The Italian region of Campania has signed an agreement to buy the vaccine, but only after EMA approval. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled it could narrow the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers. The justices heard arguments in TransUnion's appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in a class-action suit and ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. Credit reporting companies provide information on an individual's borrowing and bill-paying history to lenders and other businesses.

  • Macron, Merkel discussed potential Sputnik V vaccine cooperation with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday, Macron's office and the Kremlin said. The Kremlin said in a statement that the trio had discussed the outlook for Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine being registered across the EU as well as potential deliveries and joint production of the vaccine inside the EU.

  • Is the UK racist? Report's positive picture draws skepticism

    There is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people, according to the findings of a government-commissioned inquiry published Wednesday. Anti-racism activists greeted the inquiry's conclusion with skepticism, saying the 264-page report from a panel of experts from fields including science, education, business and criminal justice downplayed the discrimination and disadvantage that ethnic minorities face in Britain. The Conservative government launched the inquiry in the wake of anti-racism protests last year.

  • U.S. human rights report blasts China over Uighurs, Russia's targeting of Navalny

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States highlighted a deteriorating picture for human rights across the world on Tuesday, calling out China's repression of Uighurs and Russia's targeting of political dissidents, among other abuses. The State Department released reports on the rights situation last year in nearly 200 countries, which are required annually by law and include detailed reports on geopolitical rivals like Russia and China. "The trend lines on human rights continue to move in the wrong direction," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

  • German regional leaders demand tighter lockdown: paper

    The premiers of two southern German states badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic urged leaders in the rest of the country to reintroduce tougher lockdown measures to try to contain a third wave of infections, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. Markus Soeder, Bavaria premier and a possible conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Winfried Kretschmann, the leader of Baden-Wuerttemberg, wrote in a joint letter that the situation was "more serious than many believe". Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg are among the German states that have seen the highest number of deaths in the pandemic, with 13,239 and 8,684 respectively.

  • Poland's CD Projekt shares tumble as strategy update falls flat

    Shares in Polish video games maker CD Projekt dropped almost 15% to a two-year low on Wednesday after a strategy update aimed at rebuilding investor confidence after a bug-ridden game launch last year backfired. Analysts said the update gave few details on plans beyond 2021, and some were disappointed by changes to the proposed multiplayer version of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game. CD Projekt shares, hit by the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, were down 14.7% to 185.8 zlotys at 1220 GMT.

  • Venezuela receives doses of Russian EpiVacCorona vaccine for trials

    Russia has supplied Venezuela with doses of EpiVacCorona to be used as part of trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate, officials said on Tuesday. Russia has said that more than 115,000 EpiVacCorona doses have been deployed in its national inoculation program, calling it "100% effective" in producing antibodies - though some trial volunteers have expressed concerns about its efficacy. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his government will receive 10 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia's flagship inoculation, but so far has received only several hundred thousand doses.

  • EXPLAINER: What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports

    German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. Most restarted — some with the kinds of restrictions Germany imposed Tuesday — after Europe's drug regulator said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks of not inoculating people against COVID-19.

  • Biden extends to Paycheck Protection Program

    President Joe Biden has signed a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program and is "pushing lenders to raise their game," in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (March 30)

  • Missouri voters passed Medicaid expansion. Now state Republicans may not pay for it.

    The state will still have to provide an additional 230,000 Missourians with Medicaid coverage, but it may have it do it without any additional funding.

  • China’s Mega-Refineries Throttling Other Asia Oil Processors

    (Bloomberg) -- The rise of China’s mega-refineries was always going to make life tougher for their competitors across Asia. But the fallout from Covid-19 is hastening the impact and accelerating consolidation across the region.A frenzy of refinery building in China is set to make the nation the world’s largest crude processor this year. At the same time, a drive to de-carbonize Asia’s biggest economy means demand for fuels like diesel and gasoline will decline, potentially leading to more exports from the new facilities.That’s putting pressure on the traditionally more export-focused plants in South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan that are trying to cope with depressed demand due to the pandemic and the longer-term transition away from fossil fuels. Refineries in places like Australia and the Philippines that lack the size and sophistication to make them competitive are closing altogether.“China is indeed set to dominate new refining additions and product exports are likely to increase” and will compete quite aggressively with output from other Asian refiners, said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. Much will depend on how quickly Beijing liberalizes trade and prices including domestic export quotas, she said.China’s refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium and the International Energy Agency forecasts it will overtake the U.S. this year. Crude processing will climb to 1 billion tons a year, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025 from 17.5 million barrels at the end of 2020, according to China National Petroleum Corp.’s Economics & Technology Research Institute.Sinopec started operations at its 10-million-ton a year Zhongke plant last June. That was followed in November by the first phase of private processor Zhejiang Petrochemical and Chemical Co.’s enormous Zhoushan facility near Ningbo, which has a capacity of 20 million tons that’s set to double when the final stage is finished. Another 36 million tons of capacity will be added late this year when CNPC and Shenghong Group open plants.See also: China Fuel Exports Set to Rise at Expense of Other Asia RefinersBeijing currently regulates how much fuel its refiners can export, but they’ve still been able to flood Asia with product this year amid weak domestic demand due to a virus-impacted Lunar New Year travel season. Diesel shipments were around 1.9 million tons in the first quarter, including provisional data for March, or 36% higher than last year, according to energy intelligence firm Vortexa. Gasoline exports are likely to be up around 25%, it said.Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are the top destinations for these Chinese cargoes, followed by Hong Kong and Australia, according to Serena Huang, lead market analyst at Vortexa. Some of the gasoline and diesel cargoes that were sent to Singapore and Malaysia in February and March are likely to be re-exported to other Southeast Asian countries, she said.That’s weighing on plants in those countries and also cutting into export markets for merchant refiners in South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan that are dependent on overseas demand. SK Innovation Co., Korea’s biggest refiner, was operating at only 60% to 70% of capacity in February, while the nation’s other three processors were at higher levels, according to traders who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp. is running its plants at about 60%, they said.These refineries are unlikely to increase activity significantly before profitability picks up. Complex margins in Singapore, a proxy for the region, were -45 cents a barrel on Tuesday, near the lowest in more than a decade. Other plants around Asia are closing down permanently or being down-sized. Royal Dutch Shell Plc wound up its Philippines refinery last year and announced in late 2020 that it would slash oil-processing capacity at its Pulau Bukom complex in Singapore over the next three years. There’s been a wave of refinery closures in Australia despite Canberra’s efforts to keep them afloat. Japan’s ENEOS Holdings Inc. is also planning to reduce operations.There will likely be at least another 200,000 barrels a day of refining capacity shut in Asia within the next 12 months, according to FGE. “Some less sophisticated, old and highly margin-sensitive refineries will be pushed into a corner,” said Sri Paravaikkarasu, Asia head of oil at the industry consultant.Outside of China and India, Asian refinery run rates are unlikely to make a full recovery from the virus until the end of the year, she said.“Export-oriented refiners in South Korea and Singapore are struggling to ramp-up considerably,” Paravaikkarasu said. “The weakness in refining margins and increasing exports from China is keeping a tight lid on the recovery.”(Updates margins data in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection

    Two U.S. Capitol Police officers sued former President Trump Tuesday for physical and emotional injuries caused by what they describe as his "wrongful conduct" in inciting the riots on Jan. 6, which killed at least five people.Driving the news: Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby are seeking damages of at least $75,000 each, along with other punishments they did not specify. It's the first suit filed by law enforcement who defended the Capitol from Trump's supporters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The two officers, both yearslong veterans of the force, filed their complaint in the federal district court in D.C. Tuesday, arguing Trump "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted" the mob that broke into the Capitol. Blassingame alleged that insurrectionists slammed him against a stone column, where he struck his spine and the back of his head and became immobile as they assaulted him with fists and weapons. They repeatedly hurled racial slurs at him during the attack, he said.Hemby said he was also "attacked relentlessly," bleeding from a cut less than an inch from his eye while pinned against a large metal door. Trump's baseless claims of fraud immediately following the election encouraged his followers to descend on state capitols and other government buildings throughout the country, often armed, they argued.Despite reports of violence that erupted at pro-Trump protests on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, Trump continued his rhetoric of "Stop the steal," the complaint reads.The two officers pointed out that users on TheDonald.win said "they understood Trump's tweet to be 'marching orders.'" The two are acting individually from the Capitol Police Department.The big picture: Trump was impeached on a single article accusing him of incitement of insurrection, but he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.The Department of Justice has charged over 300 suspects in connection with the attack, which FBI director Christopher Wray has described as "domestic terrorism."Read the full complaint. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • DeSantis disputes that Florida flagged unemployment claims by expectant mothers

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing to say why the state’s unemployment agency is denying benefits to Floridians who were pregnant, sick from COVID-19 or caring for children at home.

  • Sputnik vaccine: side effects, efficacy - and is the Russian Covid jab safe?

    There was much scepticism about the Russian Sputnik V vaccine when it emerged on the world stage last summer and was hailed as the first vaccine to be approved against Covid. Russian president Vladimir Putin gave the vaccine the go-ahead before phase one or two trial results had been published and final phase three trials - which are all important for establishing safety and efficacy - had even begun. Russian officials either took a massive gamble or had access to early data when they began vaccinating their citizens in December. But this was a gamble that appeared to have paid off when the researchers behind Sputnik, named after the satellite that Moscow sent into orbit in a world-first in 1957, published promising phase three results in February. So promising, in fact, that Germany and France are now in talks with Russia over introducing the vaccine into their programmes. Other countries that have already started using the jab include Argentina, Hungary and Pakistan. The results published in the peer-reviewed Lancet - based on a trial of 14,964 people who had the vaccine and 4,902 who had a placebo - show that the jab is 91.6 per cent effective at preventing infection. This compares to around 70 per cent for the AstraZeneca jab and 95 per cent for the Pfizer shot. Efficacy is not the only thing that counts when it comes to Covid-19 jabs, however. All of the leading jabs, including Sputnik and AstraZeneca, have so far proven fully effective at stopping severe cases - those that lead to hospitalisation or death.

  • Pakistan lifts ban on cotton, sugar imports from arch-rival India as prices rise

    Pakistan lifted a nearly two-year ban on sugar and cotton imports from arch-rival India on Wednesday, the finance minister said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council (ECC), a top decision-making body, allowed the private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar as Islamabad tries to keep soaring domestic prices in check. Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced the decision after the ECC concluded, confirming what sources had said earlier, adding it will also import cotton and cotton yarns from India.

  • China pushes to expand virus origin search beyond its border

    Chinese health officials pushed Wednesday to expand the search for the origins of the coronavirus beyond China, one day after the release of a closely watched World Health Organization report on the issue. The U.S. and other Western nations have repeatedly raised questions about delays, transparency and data access, while China has promoted theories that suggest the virus may have come from elsewhere. “If we limit the study of origin within China, I think this is a scientific misunderstanding, because the source is still unclear," said Liang Wannian, the head of the Chinese team that worked with the WHO group of experts.

  • Chinese scientist says Beijing did share COVID-19 data with investigators

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A top Chinese medical expert said on Wednesday there was no factual basis to accusations that China did not share data with international researchers appointed by the World Health Organization to look into the origins of COVID-19. Following the publication of the joint study into the origins of COVID-19 by China and the WHO on Tuesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said China had withheld data from the international investigators. But Liang Wannian, who was co-leader of the joint study, told reporters that researchers from both sides had access to the same data throughout the investigation and that the assertions about lack of access were not accurate.

  • EU warming to Sputnik vaccine in propaganda coup for Vladimir Putin

    Russia won't vaccinate the whole European Union, but the bloc will become a major manufacturing hub for Sputnik jabs. Repeated and large vaccine supply shortfalls to the EU have led to warming attitudes towards Sputnik, in a propaganda coup for Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday night, France and Germany held talks with Mr Putin after Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for the under-60s over new blood clot fears. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Mrs Merkel held a video call with the Russian president to discuss "co-operation" over vaccines. Russia is subject to EU sanctions for the illegal annexation of Crimea, and Russian officials are also subject to measures for the poisoning and jailing of Alexei Navalny. Some EU leaders are increasingly willing to set those political and human rights concerns aside as they bid to ramp up their sluggish vaccination rates. Austria, which has been complaining about supposedly unfair vaccine allocation in the bloc, has begun talks over supplies, allowed under EU rules because Brussels is not negotiating for Sputnik. Hungary and the Czech Republic broke away from the EU's joint procurement scheme to secure their own Sputnik jabs. On Tuesday, Slovakia's prime minister resigned over a secret deal he struck to get the Russian vaccine.

  • Kyiv sets strict lockdown amid record COVID-19 death toll

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv will impose a strict lockdown from April 5 amid a gloomy prediction for a further surge in infections and a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday. Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said there were 407 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the country over the past 24 hours, and warned infections were likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks. The country began rolling out vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic last month and 231,564 people had received the first shot by Wednesday, yet Stepanov described the situation as "tense enough".

  • Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

    A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.