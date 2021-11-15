Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh wave
Austria's government hopes its measures can stem the virus and take the pressure off struggling intensive care units
Austria's government hopes its measures can stem the virus and take the pressure off struggling intensive care units
"It's not something you'll see again at our shows," the band promised
Gordon Ramsay was actually so nice AND left a huge tip!View Entire Post ›
As Darius Slay was returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater decided tackling the Eagles cornerback wasn't his job. By Adam Hermann
This is something you likely have never seen in a football game.
Queen Elizabeth, who has been fighting a bout of ill health for the past few weeks, pulled out of the annual ceremony due to a sprained back.
Can the USMNT keep the good times rolling with another strong performance and result in Kingston?
"It should be a surprise to no one that Michael Flynn is saying the kind of things that he is saying," Bernstein said.
Several Browns players didn't seem happy with their coaching staff after the Patriots' 45-7 blowout win of Cleveland at Gillette Stadium.
Jimmie Johnson stood at the doorway of the lounge inside a team transporter casually eating from a can of Pringles. Upon noticing his arrival, Chad Knaus spun in his chair to confront the driver he teamed with for seven NASCAR championships. “Apparently you and I need to have a discussion," Knaus said to Johnson.
Buddy Hield has connected on more 3-pointers through his first 400 games than any player in NBA history.
Steve Torrence wins fourth consecutive Top Fuel title; Ron Capps, Greg Anderson add to their championship counts.
PoolRoyal sources have indicated there is concern at the palace that the full scale of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s involvement in a sympathetic biography written about them may yet be revealed in court.“A lot more” could emerge on “what was briefed for the book” if the case she has brought against Associated Newspapers over publication of material from a letter written to her father proceeds, a source told the U.K. Sunday Times. Meghan Markle Texts: I Only Wrote to My Dad to Stop Charles’ ‘
Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year's World Cup. Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar.
Assembly line workers at the Thomas Built school bus factory in High Point, North Carolina are over the moon about the new infrastructure bill—specifically Title XI, Section 71101. Buried deep in the 2,702-page document approved by the House last week, that line item allocates federal funds to help localities purchase brand-new battery-powered school buses. “We’re all excited,” Pratt says.
The couple previously wed in Los Angeles on Thursday before they celebrated with a carnival-themed afterparty at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday
Washington scored a late touchown on a fourth down that gave the home team a 10-point lead over the Buccaneers. When the time came to go for one or two, coach Ron Rivera opted to go for zero. “Well, if they block [the one-point attempt] and return it, then it’s a one-score game,” Rivera told [more]
Lane Kiffin's antics and Michigan's prospects against Ohio State are among the overreactions from Week 11 in college football.
He says that Michigan has the best defensive end duo in the country.
In a signature drive, the seven-time world champion, who made 24 passes for position this weekend.
Tom Brady wasn't happy after the Bucs' second consecutive loss Sunday, and it showed in his very brief postgame press conference.