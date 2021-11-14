Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting midnight Sunday to slow the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The move prohibits unvaccinated individuals older than age 12 from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated.

Authorities are concerned about rising deaths and that hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients.

“It's our job as the government of Austria to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday. “Therefore we decided that starting Monday ... there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

The lockdown affects about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million people, news agency APA reported. It doesn't apply to children under the age of 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated.

The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police have been asked to check people outside to make sure they are vaccinated, Schallenberg said adding that additional officers would go on patrol to control the lockdown.

Unvaccinated people can be fined up to 1,450 euros ($1,660) if they do not adhere to the restrictions.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe: only around 65% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In recent weeks, the country has faced a worrying trend in infections. The country reported 11,552 new cases on Sunday; a week ago there were 8,554 new infections.

The seven-day infection rate stands at 775.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In comparison, the rate is at 289 in neighboring Germany, which has already also sounded the alarm over the rising numbers.

Schallenberg pointed out that while the seven-day infection rate for vaccinated people has been falling in recent days, the same rate is rising quickly for the unvaccinated.

“The rate for the unvaccinated is at over 1,700, while for the vaccinated it is at 383,” the chancellor said.

Schallenberg also called on people who have been vaccinated to get their booster shot, saying that otherwise “we will never get out of this vicious circle.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In long-awaited move, Kuwait's emir pardons dissidents

    Kuwait's emir issued a long-awaited amnesty decree, pardoning and reducing the sentences of nearly three dozen Kuwaiti dissidents in a move aimed at defusing a major government standoff. The royal decree, published late Saturday in Kuwait's official gazette, said Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah had cut the sentences of 11 politicians who had landed in prison for storming the country's parliament amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, as well as pardoning and softening the sentences of 24 others.

  • Ambassador shortage hampers Biden foreign policy as nominees hit logjam

    Biden has made 78 ambassadorial nominations but just seven have been confirmed as two Republican senators play hardball Cindy McCain appears before a Senate foreign relations committee nominations hearing. She is one of just seven Biden nominees to be confirmed. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Joe Biden will on Monday hold a high-stakes virtual summit with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, his latest initiative to restore US authority on the world stage. But the president’s efforts are being hampered

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

    The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Houses of Worship The Supreme Court blocked state COVID-19 rest

  • Vienna to start vaccinating young kids in pilot project

    Young children in Vienna can start getting coronavirus vaccinations next week as part of a pilot project, Austria media reported on Saturday. Austrian broadcaster ORF reported that about 200 children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get jabs of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine each day in the Austrian capital starting Monday. The pilot project is limited to Vienna only and doesn't apply to the rest of the country.

  • Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers

    Maciej Szczęsnowicz cried when he saw migrants at the border for the first time, hungry and exhausted from the ordeal of being stuck while trying to enter from Belarus. The chairman of the local Muslim community in the eastern Polish village of Bohoniki, Szczęsnowicz saw people so tired they could no longer stand, so hungry that they picked mushrooms from the ground to eat and when given an apple, ate the seeds. As Poland has seen migrants from the Middle East crossing from Belarus into an area of forests and swamps, Szczęsnowicz has gotten to work helping to collect clothing and prepare food for them.

  • Celtics stats snapshot: The state of the team as things begin to click

    Taking stock of the team as it gets itself un-stuck.

  • Democrats trust Biden. Does he deserve it?

    Democrats trust Biden. Does he deserve it?

  • As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act

    At the main hospital in Romania's capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day during the week in order to bury all the bodies arriving. For two months now, a stubborn wave of virus infections has ripped mercilessly through several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are much lower than elsewhere on the continent.

  • Africa's 'Great Green Wall' shifts focus to hold off desert

    The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south. The project called the Great Green Wall began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. Efforts to rein in the desert continue in Senegal on a smaller scale.

  • Performer of the Week: Kelly Reilly

    THE PERFORMER | Kelly Reilly THE SHOW | Yellowstone THE EPISODE | “Half the Money” (Nov. 7, 2021) THE PERFORMANCE | It’s too great a burden to place on words to ask them to adequately describe Reilly’s work as Beth Dutton, but they’ll have to suffice; the feats she performs demand acknowledgement. Just in the first […]

  • Dubai Air Show opens to industry on the mend amid COVID-19

    Dubai's biennial Air Show opened Sunday to a world still reeling from the pandemic and an aviation industry hard-hit by the coronavirus, but on the mend. Boeing and Airbus have traditionally been the stars of the aviation trade show, competing for multibillion-dollar Gulf-based airline purchases and hammering out final details minutes before back-to-back press conferences. This year, however, the five-day exhibition is expected to be much more muted than in past years due to the subdued state of flying and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the global supply chain that have affected plane manufacturers.

  • 'Europe's last dictator' raises the stakes with the West

    For most of his 27 years as Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko’s repressions and truculent statements frequently offended the West. This year, that belligerence is directly affecting Europe. As the European Union imposed sanctions for that action, Belarus responded by easing its border controls for migrants from the Middle East and Africa, allowing them to head for the EU frontier.

  • Trump called Chris Christie when they were both hospitalized with COVID-19 to make sure he wouldn't be blamed for the infection, book says

    Trump was admitted to the hospital on October 2, 2020, while Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey the day after.

  • This Gun-Toting ‘Freedom Activist’ Is Using Thousands of Colorado Schoolchildren to Own the Libs

    via Facebook When the conspiracy theorist Cindy Ficklin applied to become a Colorado school superintendent six months ago, she had a photo of herself online holding a pistol.“It was either my Glock 42 or my Glock 43,” she told The Daily Beast this week.Ficklin had also posted a missive about a supposed global conspiracy among a super-rich elite led by billionaire George Soros.“If you don’t know who George Soros is...you’re not alone - (he’s one of the monsters in the shadows),” she wrote. “Soros

  • Pentagon to respond "appropriately" after Oklahoma National Guard says it won't follow COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Stay on top of the lat

  • Try not to laugh at what Madison Cawthorn just did to NC Republicans

    Who had “Madison Cawthorn foils Republican gerrymandering” on their 2021 bingo card? | Editorial

  • Democratic holdout Joe Manchin is right about Biden’s social spending bill

    Don’t be fooled by the $1.75 trillion price tag on Biden’s domestic policy proposal. It will cost way more. | Letters to the Editor

  • A Washington lawmaker said he's in El Salvador with a 'bad bout' of COVID-19 and asked his colleagues to send him monoclonal antibody treatments

    It's not clear whether GOP State Sen. Doug Ericksen, who opposed a vaccine mandate and other measures to curb the pandemic, is vaccinated.

  • Former 'Apprentice' contestant Zervos abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, on Friday ended her nearly five-year-old defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, without receiving an apology or compensation. The abrupt decision to discontinue the case spares Trump from being questioned under oath about accusations he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she had sought career advice. Zervos had sued Trump in January 2017 in a New York state court in Manhattan, saying he harmed her reputation by calling such allegations by women "lies" and retweeting a post calling her claims a "hoax."

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

    Gosar faces potential censure by the House after posting a video that he says was "truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy."