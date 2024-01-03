Austria summons Russian ambassador more than 10 times because of full-scale war

Austria condemns Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure, causing the Austrian Foreign Ministry to summon the Russian ambassador 10 times.

Source: Ukrinform, citing a statement by the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria on Russia’s large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 2 January.

Quote: "Austria has repeatedly taken a clear position and condemned the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked Russian aggressive war against Ukraine at all political levels, most recently on 29 December. This applies, in particular, to the brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure with numerous casualties," the country's ministry said.

The ministry emphasised that Austria "will continue to resolutely defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine for as long as necessary".

"Given this, since 22 February 2022, the Russian ambassador has been summoned more than 10 times. We, of course, reserve the right to make further summonses (of the ambassador – ed.)," the embassy said in response to the question of whether the Russian ambassador will be summoned to express a protest over Russia’s missile terrorism.

Background:

On the morning of 2 January, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 72 of which had been destroyed.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for Western countries to react and take decisive measures after the latest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on 2 January.

European Council President Charles Michel believes that Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine prove that Moscow is not interested in any peace talks.

