Should AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft’s (VIE:ATS) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:ATS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik:

0.042 = €65m ÷ (€1.8b - €265m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik has an ROCE of 4.2%.

Does AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Electronic industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

In our analysis, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik's ROCE appears to be 4.2%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 2.2%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

WBAG:ATS Past Revenue and Net Income, November 28th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.