Is AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft's (VIE:ATS) CEO Pay Justified?

Andreas Gerstenmayer became the CEO of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:ATS) in 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Andreas Gerstenmayer's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a market capitalization of €540m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.2m. (This is based on the year to March 2019). That's a fairly small increase of 7.8% on year before. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €532k. We examined companies with market caps from €180m to €721m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was €873k.

It would therefore appear that AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft pays Andreas Gerstenmayer more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik has changed over time.

Is AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Growing?

On average over the last three years, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 81% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 1.4% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 45%, over three years, would leave most AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik insiders are buying or selling shares.