Austria vaccine mandate to take effect, but few emulating it

EMILY SCHULTHEIS and GEIR MOULSON
·5 min read

VIENNA (AP) — Austria is about to become the first country in Europe to require most adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but few other nations appear likely to join it as many turn their attention to loosening restrictions.

The mandate for people 18 and over take effect on Saturday, 2 1/2 months after the plan was first announced amid a surge of delta-variant cases that sent the country into a since-lifted lockdown.

It comes into force as nations across Europe and beyond have seen infections reach unprecedented levels because of the omicron variant, which is highly contagious but generally causes milder illness and already appears to be leveling off or dropping in some places.

While the sense of urgency in Austria has largely evaporated, officials say the mandate still makes sense.

“The vaccine mandate won’t immediately help us break the omicron wave, but that wasn’t the goal of this law,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said Thursday before parliament's upper house approved the plan. “The vaccine mandate should help protect us from the next waves, and above all from the next variants.”

It will be awhile before Austria's 8.9 million people notice any practical change. And it isn't clear when or even if the toughest part of the plan will take effect.

But authorities hope the measure will drive up a vaccination rate that is relatively low for Western Europe: 69% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.

Only in mid-March will police start checking people's vaccination status during traffic stops and checks on coronavirus restrictions. People who can’t produce proof of vaccination will be asked in writing to do so and will be fined up to 600 euros ($680) if they don’t. Fines could reach 3,600 euros if people contest their punishment.

In a third phase, officials will check the national vaccination register and send reminders to people who still aren't vaccinated, leading to potential fines. When and if those methodical checks start depends on whether authorities deem vaccination progress sufficient.

“I would like us not to need phase three at all,” Mueckstein said.

The Austrian mandate — which will exempt pregnant women, people who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 — was first conceived as cases caused by delta surged.

Dr. Susanne Drapalik, overseeing Vienna's biggest vaccination center, said she still thinks more people will get their shots because of the mandate. The vaccination center was running at half-capacity on Friday, with only one of its two floors in use.

While there was an increase in November and December, demand for first shots lately has been “like a few raindrops" rather than a big rush, she said. "But we are still hopeful that people can be convinced.”

Not everyone agrees the new rules are still worth having.

“I don’t really see the added value of the vaccine mandate at this point,” said Gerald Gartlehner, an epidemiologist at the Danube University Krems. He argued that omicron’s highly infectious nature and milder symptoms have changed things and that much of the population now has immunity, via either vaccination or infection.

Elsewhere in Europe, some countries have vaccine mandates for specific professional or age groups, but only Germany is seriously considering a requirement for all adults. And its prospects are unclear, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's own coalition divided on the issue and parliament left to design a mandate.

Germany does have a vaccine mandate for the military and has approved legislation that will require workers at hospitals and nursing homes to show that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered by mid-March.

In Britain, vaccination is compulsory for nursing home staff, and the government had planned to expand that to front-line health care workers in April. It is now reconsidering that amid concern about staff shortages. Calls last fall for mandatory vaccines in Belgium have faded.

Greece last month imposed a vaccination requirement for people 60 and older. Italy followed this week with a mandate under which people over 50 face a one-time 100-euro fine if they aren't vaccinated.

Outside Europe, Ecuador announced in December that vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens.

Moves to loosen restrictions are garnering more attention in Europe and beyond amid increasing pandemic fatigue. England, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and several Nordic countries have taken steps to end or loosen their restrictions. In some places, like Norway and Denmark, the easing comes even though case counts are still hovering near their highs. Austria itself is easing some measures.

Vaccine mandates have become highly polarizing in the U.S. since President Joe Biden proposed requiring COVID-19 shots or regular testing at all workplaces with more than 100 employees. Republicans challenged the mandate, and the Supreme Court blocked it.

A scaled-back federal measure requiring vaccines for hospital and nursing home workers survived. The U.S. military is also requiring vaccines, and the Army this week said 3,300 soldiers are at risk of being discharged for refusing to get their shots.

Vaccine rules have set off raucous demonstrations in Canada in the past week, with protesters upset over a new requirement that truckers entering the country be fully immunized.

___

Geir Moulson reported from Berlin. Philipp Jenne in Vienna contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia mulls loosening restrictions amid record virus surge

    The Russian president says his government is considering loosening some coronavirus restrictions, even as the country is facing a record-breaking surge of infections because of the highly contagious omicron variant. Vladimir Putin on Thursday held an online meeting with Russia's top business association, Business Russia, and assured its members that the authorities are not planning any lockdowns or other additional restrictions because of the surge. “The general assessment is that even restrictions for those who come into contact can be lifted in the nearest future, I mean to give people the opportunity to continue working in peace,” Putin said.

  • Turmoil worries Peru as president again overhauls Cabinet

    Turmoil in Peru’s government boiled this week as President Pedro Castillo overhauled his Cabinet for a third time in six months and then it quickly emerged his new prime minister has faced domestic violence claims, highlighting doubts about the political neophyte's ability to lead a nation. Castillo, a rural schoolteacher in a poor Andean district, was an underdog when he entered the race for the presidency last year and initially campaigned on promises to nationalize Peru's crucial mining industry and rewrite the constitution to end the historical discrimination against Indigenous people and vulnerable populations. Castillo on Tuesday appointed a new prime minister and replaced half of the 18-member Cabinet, including the ministers of finance and foreign relations.

  • Xi backs Putin on NATO demands as leaders meet in Beijing

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping projected unity against Western "interference" in a thinly veiled joint statement on Friday, as the two leaders met ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.Why it matters: The two authoritarian powers have fostered deeper ties, including in military cooperation, as tensions with the U.S. have soared over the past several years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • 'Stealth omicron' slightly more infectious, but no worse than original, Walensky says: COVID updates

    Public health experts have said the stealth omicron may slow down current drop in infections across the U.S., but likely won’t stop it. Live updates.

  • IRS is shifting 1,200 employees from other duties to whittle down a tax return backlog

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is shifting 1,200 employees from other duties to help address potential processing delays for 2021 tax refunds and a backlog of 2020 returns as the agency struggles with a number of pandemic-related challenges.An IRS spokesperson told The Hill on Thursday that the agency is "moving 1,200 employees internally from other positions to help address the inventory." The spokesperson noted that those staff members...

  • U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

    Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: As part of Biden's strategy to inflict economic pain o

  • In opening of Winter Olympics, chances at politicking abound

    For all the talk of a diplomatic boycott, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has managed to attract a globe-spanning roster of presidents, royals and other dignitaries to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. What does, from Beijing’s perspective, is presenting an image that China has emerged as a global power whose authoritarian style of government can go head-to-head with a world dominated by the U.S. and its fellow democracies. “There is a strong authoritarian tilt among the list of leaders attending,” said Andrew Yeo, who heads the Asian Studies department at The Catholic University of America.

  • Nancy Pelosi says 'she's never giving up' on Build Back Better even after Manchin declared House package is 'dead'

    Manchin launched another torpedo at Biden's economic agenda this week. It's not clear when he'll return to the negotiating table.

  • Olympics-Games open with a bang - and an echo of the Cold War

    China mixed politics and sport with a boldness unseen since the Cold War on Friday, with President Xi Jinping announcing a new alliance with Russia's Vladimir Putin just hours before presiding over a spectacular Olympics opening ceremony. Held in the famed Bird's Nest stadium before a crowd thinned out because of COVID-19, the opening ceremony easily cleared the high hurdle of spectacle expected of China. Dancers poured into the stadium waving glowing green stalks to mark the first day of spring on the Chinese calendar, followed by an explosion of white and green fireworks that spelled the word "Spring".

  • Canada won't deploy troops against trucker protest

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he won’t send in troops to push back at protesters who’ve been fighting a vaccine mandate for nearly a week.For now, cross-border truckers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.More than 200 vehicles blockaded downtown roads in the capital Ottawa over the weekend- bringing traffic to a standstill.A few people were seen holding Nazi flags, harassing minorities and threatening reporters.Protest organizer Tamara Lich said demonstrations won’t stop until all mandates come to an end.She told a news conference, "Our movement has grown in Canada and across the world because common people are tired of the mandates and restrictions in their lives that now seem to be doing more harm than good.”Organizers say drivers plan to hold similar protests in Toronto and Quebec City later this week.Quebec Premier Francois Legault said authorities would not tolerate any violence.

  • In a break with federal guidelines, San Francisco allows second COVID-19 booster for all J&J takers

    San Francisco is the first known city to allow a third COVID vaccine shot for all J&J recipients, not just those who are immunocompromised.

  • Want to steer clear of contracting COVID-19 on your next vacation? Follow these guidelines

    To avoid COVID on your next vacation, you have to study the maps, review the destination's COVID policies, and pick the safest accommodations.

  • Nicaragua's congress bans 4 universities and 6 aid groups

    Nicaragua’s National Assembly, controlled by President Daniel Ortega, outlawed four private universities Wednesday, some linked to the Roman Catholic Church. The best known of the schools whose legal standing was canceled by the assembly is Polytechnical University of Nicaragua, which was a hotbed of antigovernment protests in 2018. The measure also affects six aid groups linked to the church and four professional or collegiate associations.

  • Top Pence aides refused direct conversations about Trump with committee: report

    Former top aides to Vice President Mike Pence aides reportedly did not discuss any direct conversations with former President Trump while speaking with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.CNN reported on Thursday that Pence's aides Marc Short and Greg Jacob declined to answer questions regarding presidential conversations, as the former president's lawyers believe it should be covered under executive...

  • Dutch mayor denies plan to dismantle historic bridge for Jeff Bezos' superyacht, but says the billionaire may have to foot the bill if it happens

    Dutch media reported that Rotterdam authorities planned to dismantle the Koningshaven Bridge to let Bezos' new 417-foot yacht pass.

  • World's most expensive drug helps boy but is too late for sister

    An 11-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition is now able to live a normal life after being treated with the world’s most expensive drug, which is to be offered on the NHS following a “landmark” deal.

  • Ultrasound reveals 2-year-old teeth and hair growing inside scared mom’s uterus: ‘This sounds like [a] horror movie’

    She'd been experiencing some "abnormal pain" in her abdomen — and now, she's begging other moms to listen to their bodies.

  • What in the hell is wrong with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?

    I know I am asking a rather loaded question. But it is one for which I have been desperately searching […] The post What in the hell is wrong with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Letters to the Editor: Feb. 4, 2022

    Readers share their views on Martin County schools' math material; what current Legislature's session means to you; and political divisiveness

  • Americans use higher melatonin doses for sleep, but study warns of possible health risks

    After a spike in melatonin usage among Americans, a study warns about the dangers of overusing the pill.