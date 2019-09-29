Austria votes in scandal-triggered election

Austrians voted in a snap parliamentary poll on Sunday (September 29), triggered by a video sting scandal that collapsed the previous ruling coalition of Sebastian Kurz's conservatives and the far-right Freedom Party.

Kurz looks to be on course for victory but will need a coalition partner to secure a majority, and it remains unclear who he will pick.

The two most likely options are allying again with the Freedom Party or forming a new coalition with the Green and liberal Neos.

Kurz's coalition collapsed after a video emerged of his vice chancellor, and Freedom Party leader, Heinz-Christian Strache at a dinner party in Ibiza with a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece.

In it, Strache was seen offering to fix government contracts.

Kurz emerged from the scandal relatively unscathed; opinion polls suggest his People's Party commands roughly a third of the vote.

But the Freedom Party has seen a drop in support.

It's sought to confine the scandal to Strache, and has doubled down on its anti-immigrant rhetoric.

But instead of migration, surveys suggest voters' top concern is the environment.

That's helped the Greens surge from less than 4% before the last election in 2017 to around 13% now.

While they might be able to give Kurz a narrow majority in parliament he is unlikely to want to be at the mercy of a small number of left wing lawmakers

That means that if he chooses to ally with the Greens, he'd probably also seek to bring in the pro-business Neos.

The widespread assumption is that, whatever the result, Austria is likely heading for a long period of coalition talks which could see the current provisional government of civil servants, installed after the collapse of the coalition in May, remaining in place until Christmas, or later.



