Austrian Chancellor calls for intermediate EU membership for Ukraine

Austrian People's Party conference in Graz
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Karl Nehammer
    Austrian politician (1972-)

ZURICH (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called on Sunday for an intermediate stage between cooperation and full membership of the European Union for countries like Ukraine and Moldova.

The so-called "preparatory space" would allow countries to reach the standards of the European Union, similar to the European Economic Area (EEA) or the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA), Nehammer said.

"We are united by the same goal, we all want a strong, independent and economically successful Ukraine," Nehammer said in a statement issued by the chancellor's office.

"Currently, Ukraine is fighting for its political and territorial survival. All our efforts are primarily aimed at ending the Russian war of aggression. In such a phase, a quick full accession to the union cannot be a pressing issue anyway."

Nehammer said the emotion needed to be taken out of the current debate on Ukraine's EU membership, adding that the rapid accession of Ukraine was "not realistic".

"We should create a European preparatory space, which will make it possible to strengthen cooperation with the EU step by step and to better adapt to European standards," Nehammer said.

Austria followed a similar path for decades with European free trade agreements before it joined the EU in 1995, he noted.

Ukraine has said it is fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union and wants full membership, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last month.

Nehammer also said he supported French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of establishing a new type of political European community of countries who aspire to join the bloc or wish closer ties and adherence to the EU's values.

Kyiv has expressed its concern that such a community could be used as an alternative to membership.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France Is Talking to UAE About Replacing Russian Oil, Diesel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraStarbucks Illegally Closing N.Y. Cafe to Retaliate, Union ClaimsFrance is talking to the United Arab Emirates about the supply of oil and diesel as it seeks alternatives to Russian energy sources, Finance Minister Br

  • Pride Month events, Queen's Platinum Jubilee, French Open finals: 5 things to know this weekend

    Pride Month celebrations kick off across the U.S., stars come out for the "Platinum Party at the Palace" and more news to start your weekend.

  • Zelenskyy calls on philanthropists to join United24 to rebuild Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 10:54 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has given a presentation on the United24 platform in Washington and called on philanthropists to help rebuild Ukraine, which has suffered the devastating effects of Russian aggression.

  • Ukrainian forces begin training on HIMARS, says journalist

    Ukrainian troops have begun training on the U.S. HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, Pentagon reporter and ABC News producer Matt Seyler tweeted on June 3, with reference to a senior U.S. defense official.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky: How a comedian became an international hero

    As the war in Ukraine passes its 100th day, Yahoo’s international news team examines the life of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and the unlikely story of how a comedian became a wartime leader admired throughout the world.

  • EU seeks to speed up trade deals as Ukraine war forces rethink

    The European Union wants to accelerate efforts to finalise trade agreements with third parties after a six-month pause, as the bloc adapts to the Ukraine war and other challenges, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday. Dombrovskis said there was a "very broad consensus" among ministers meeting in Luxembourg that the bloc should step up efforts to conclude, sign and ratify trade agreements. Dombrovskis said the Ukraine war was the main but not only factor behind the bloc's greater focus on trade deals.

  • Pivnich (North) Operational Commander explains which weapons are crucial for victory

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE, 2022, 12:46 p.m. PHOTO BY NOVYNARNIA Dmytro Krasylnykov, commander of the Pivnich (North) operational and tactical group, says Ukraine needs long-range anti-tank weapons to destroy Russian artillery units so that the infantry can carry out their tasks.

  • West blocking Ukraine peace talks says Lavrov

    STORY: "When&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;seemed to put forward a proposal two months ago on how to resolve this issue, we took these proposals as a basis for talks, but a day later, the West forbade Ukrainians from continuing with the negotiations process," he said in an interview with a Bosnian Serb television station.Lavrov added that Western sanctions would have no effect on the country's oil exports and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year.European Union leaders agreed an embargo on Russian crude oil imports that will take full effect by end-2022 - the bloc's toughest sanction on Moscow yet over its invasion of Ukraine.The ban aims to halt 90% of Russia's crude imports into the 27-nation bloc by year-end.

  • In eastern Ukraine, keeping the lights on is a dangerous job

    As the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward, Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities — and the utility crews sent to repair the smashed transmission lines and pipes are finding themselves in the middle of the shelling. “It is dangerous, because we can hear the shells whistling above us,” said Sergii Marokhin, a water systems engineer in the town of Bakhmut, which has come under increased shelling recently as Russian forces press their offensive in the Donetsk region of the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. Shelling the day before had damaged water pipes in a nearby village and in Bakhmut itself that he and his crew had been repairing that morning.

  • Pelosi, McCarthy to join together to give award to Zelensky

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are coming together to honor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with an award named after former President Reagan. The pair of House leaders will present the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award to Zelensky next week in Washington, organizers announced Friday. The ceremony on Tuesday marks the…

  • Hong Kong Cracks Down on Tiananmen Memorials

    Hong Kong authorities barred public commemorations of the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre for the third straight year.

  • Procession for 32-year-old LAPD officer who died after training

    A procession is set for Friday to honor a Los Angeles police officer who died following a training accident at LAPD's Elysian Park Academy last week.

  • Japan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in late June to spur coordination with the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said. The move would mark an unusually aggressive stance for a Japanese leader although Kishida has repeatedly condemned Russia over what he has described as a "war crime" against Ukraine. In the past, Japanese leaders have maintained a careful line on their relations with Russia as the two countries have wrangled over decades-old territorial disputes.

  • Here's the Surprising Amount of Passive Income You Can Make Staking Cardano

    Making money with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) hasn't been in the cards for many investors so far in 2022. The popular cryptocurrency is down close to 60% year to date. Here's the surprising amount of passive income you can make staking Cardano.

  • West Point superintendent slated to lead US Army Europe and Africa

    Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams would be the first black general officer to serve as commander.

  • The Russian Exiles Risking Putin’s Wrath to Go Home

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/GettyScores of Russians with anti-war views have fled the country in the months since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, including journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who made the split-second decision to leave after realizing their country has entered a dark new era.But now, after uprooting their lives in an effort to protect themselves and their families, some are returning to Moscow after struggling to make it abroad, despite the risk

  • Ukrainian jobseekers collide with German language barrier

    Ganna Nikolska comes back dejected from the stand of an insurer ready to hire Ukrainian refugees in Berlin: "I don't speak German," she explains in halting English.

  • EU blacklists "butchers" of Bucha and Mariupol in latest Russia sanctions

    The European Union on Friday blacklisted Russian military commanders who it said led troops involved in atrocities in Ukraine, describing them as the "butchers" of Bucha and Mariupol. Its latest sanction list also included Alina Kabaeva, whom it described as "closely associated" with President Vladimir Putin, although he has denied they are romantically linked. The EU released the names of 65 more people targeted by the latest round of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which also included a ban on most oil imports and removing Russia's top lender Sberbank from the international SWIFT payments system.

  • Ukraine minister fires back after France’s Macron said not to ‘humiliate Russia’

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed French President Emmanuel Macron after he urged world powers not to “humiliate Russia.” France has attempted to mediate the conflict between Ukraine and Russia since the war began and maintain civil relationships with both sides. “We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we…

  • Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to at least 38

    The death toll in a catastrophic tower collapse in southwestern Iran rose to at least 38 on Sunday, state TV reported, as emergency workers pulled another body from the rubble amid fears still more could be trapped in the destruction. It's unclear how many more people remain unaccounted for in the collapse of the still under-construction tower at the Metropol Building in Abadan nearly two weeks ago. The structural building failure in the oil-rich but impoverished Khuzestan province has focused public attention on shoddy construction practices and prompted mass allegations of government corruption and negligence.