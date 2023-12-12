Austrian Chancellor opposes ‘preferential treatment’ for Kyiv in EU accession negotiations

Vienna is presently opposed to starting talks on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said during a parliamentary session of the National Council’s EU Affairs Committee on Dec. 11.

Read also: EU should use all its capabilities to support Ukraine, says Borrell

“Ukraine and Moldova should be offered the prospect of EU membership as a sign of solidarity, but not the accelerated procedure. Austria will not agree to accession negotiations under the current conditions,” Nehammer said.

The EU countries agreed to grant Bosnia and Herzegovina the EU candidate country status on Dec.13, 2022.

Read also:

The European Commission officially recommended that formal accession talks begin with Ukraine and Moldova on Nov. 8.

The EU’s 27 heads of government are due to discuss the proposal at the EU Brussels summit on Dec. 14–15, although Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has repeatedly said he opposes opening negotiations with Kyiv.

The start of negotiations may be postponed until March 2024 due to Hungary's position, Euractiv reported on Dec. 11.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine