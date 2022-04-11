Austrian chancellor tells Putin to end Ukraine war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Karl Nehammer
    Austrian politician (1972-)

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by the Russian military.

Nehammer was the first European leader to meet Putin in Moscow since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Austrian chancellor said his primary message to Putin in the “very direct, open and tough" talks was that “this war needs to end, because in war both sides can only lose.”

Nehammer told Putin all those responsible for war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and elsewhere would be “held to account."

He also stressed the need to open humanitarian corridors so that civilians trapped in cities under attack can access basic supplies like food and water, according to his statement.

The Austrian leader called the Moscow trip to Moscow his “duty” to exhaust every possibility for ending the violence in Ukraine, coming just two days after travelling to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European Union-member Austria supported the 27-nation bloc’s sanctions against Russia, though it so far has opposed cutting off deliveries of Russian gas. The country is militarily neutral and is not a member of NATO.

But Nehammer and other Austrian officials have been keen to stress that military neutrality does not mean moral neutrality.

“We are militarily neutral, but have a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” Nehammer wrote on Twitter Sunday when announcing his trip to Moscow. “It must stop!”

Nehammer said he told Putin the EU is “as united as it’s ever been” on the issue of sanctions, and that these will remain in place - and may even be strengthened - as long as Ukrainians continue to die.

Earlier Monday, Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said Nehammer decided to make the Moscow trip after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and following contacts with the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union.

Schallenberg said ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg that it was an effort to "seize every chance to end the humanitarian hell" in Ukraine.

He added that “every voice that makes clear to President Putin what reality looks like outside the walls of Kremlin is not a wasted voice.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden still right: Putin has to go.

    The West must define its goals in Ukraine: Victory? Putin ouster? Peace now? We should aim for all three.

  • Keith Carnes freed from prison after prosecutors drop charges in Kansas City murder

    Keith Carnes walked out of a Missouri prison after his Jackson County convictions were thrown out. He spent 18 years in prison for a 2003 murder in Kansas City that he says he did not commit.

  • Southern Africa storms fuelled by climate change - study

    Scientists say the rainfall during storms in the region was heavier and the damage worse than before.

  • Delivery app Rappi begins accepting cryptocurrency in Mexico

    Colombian delivery app Rappi, which offers on-demand deliveries of food and other goods across Latin America, said on Monday it has launched a cryptocurrency payment pilot program in Mexico. Rappi teamed with cryptocurrency platforms Bitpay and Bitso to back the new service, which will let users turn crypto into credits within the app to make purchases, Rappi said. "It's a first step that will allow us to learn and continue incorporating the crypto world into Rappi," Rappi President Sebastian Mejia said in a statement.

  • Pokagon Tribal Police officer charged with drunk driving after crashing into utility pole

    James Taylor formerly worked at the South Bend Police Department and is involved in the 'police tapes' case.

  • Two pedestrians, driver killed in separate El Paso traffic collisions on Interstate 10

    El Paso police investigate separate traffic collisions on Interstate 10, including a double-fatal pedestrian accident and a fiery wreck.

  • Queen chats with COVID-19 patients, nurses at UK hospital

    Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with COVID-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic. The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit that marked the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic. The unit has treated about 800 coronavirus patients from across northeast London, with staff recruited from throughout the region, including retired doctors and nurses and even soldiers drafted in to help.

  • Concerned mom calls cops before teen admits to robbing liquor store, Michigan police say

    She reported her son “was acting strange” and had lots of money that wasn’t his, police said.

  • White House faces April 18 deadline on transit mask mandate

    The Biden administration faces an April 18 deadline on whether to extend or end a mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs. Industry groups and Republican lawmakers want the White House to end the 14-month-old mask mandate. New White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha told NBC News on Monday that U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky will decide whether the mandate should be extended.

  • Austrian chancellor meeting with Putin to share 'the reality' of the war

    Austrian chancellor meeting with Putin to share 'the reality' of the war

  • Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat

    When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., sales of window coverings at Halcyon Shades quickly went dark. It still hasn’t sold a single N95 mask because of struggles to get equipment, materials and regulatory approval. “So far, it has been a net drain of funds and resources and energy,” Halcyon Shades owner Jim Schmersahl said.

  • Study: Africa cyclones exacerbated by climate change

    Extreme rainfall in southeast Africa has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday by an international team of weather scientists. Multiple tropical storms that pummeled Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique earlier this year were analyzed by the World Weather Attribution group, who determined that the storms were made worse by the increase in global temperatures.

  • Is Trump in his sights? Garland under pressure to charge ex-president

    Trump’s legal jeopardy about the January 6 insurrection is growing but experts say attorney general must move carefully The US attorney general, Merrick Garland, has said ‘we will follow the facts’ in investigating the events of 6 January 2021. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images The attorney general, Merrick Garland, is facing more political pressure to move faster and expand the US Department of Justice’s investigation into the January 6 Capitol attack and charge Donald Trump and som

  • Europe calls on Texas governor to grant Melissa Lucio clemency as execution looms

    The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter

  • Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

    Two families with transgender teens and two physicians sued the state of Alabama on Monday to overturn a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed in federal court three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law. “She has undermined the health and well-being of Alabama children and put doctors like me in the horrifying position of choosing between ignoring the medical needs of our patients or risking being sent to prison.”

  • Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

    The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, with corpses that were “carpeted through the streets.” Speaking by phone Monday to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko also said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage. The mayor's comments emerged as Russia claimed that it destroyed several Ukrainian air-defense systems in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of an expected broad new offensive in the east.

  • Exclusive: Full-scale Nato military force to defend borders

    Nato is drawing up plans to deploy a full-scale military force on its border in an effort to combat future Russian aggression following the invasion of Ukraine, the alliance’s secretary general has revealed.

  • Gaetz_Taylor_Greene

    Republican Congresspersons Gaetz and Taylor Greene hold Gaetz re-election stop in Crestview

  • Ukraine is 'preparing' for attack in the east by Russian forces, Zelenskyy says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that an attack from Russian forces in the east is looming. After Russian forces invaded Ukraine from the north, east and south on Feb. 24, they quickly reached the outskirts of Kyiv, but ultimately failed to seize the Ukrainian capital and other major cities in the north.

  • New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions

    Emails on a damaged laptop that Hunter Biden left at a computer repair store in Wilmington, Del., bank records and other documents uncovered by Senate Republican investigators, reveal a high-dollar money trail that flowed from Chinese interests to Hunter Bidens and his uncle James.