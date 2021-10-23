Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

·1 min read

VIENNA (AP) — Unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if coronavirus case numbers continue to rise, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday night.

The news came after a Friday evening meeting between Schallenberg and state-level leaders to discuss their response to rapidly increasing case numbers.

“The pandemic is not yet in the rearview mirror,” Schallenberg said. “We are about to stumble into a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Schallenberg announced that if the number of COVID patients in intensive-care units reaches 500, or 25 percent of the country's total ICU capacity, entrance into businesses such as restaurants and hotels will be limited to those who are vaccinated or recovered from the virus.

If the number reaches 600, or one-third of total ICU capacity, the government plans to impose restrictions on unvaccinated people. In this case, they would only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons.

Currently, the number of COVID patients in ICUs stands at 220.

In the past week, Austria has reported 20,408 new cases of the virus, according to health authorities, bringing the 7-day average to 228.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. A week earlier, that figure was at 152.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Although Austria's government has encouraged citizens to get vaccinated, the effort has slowed in recent months. Some 65.4% of the total population has received one dose of the vaccine, and 62.2% are fully vaccinated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. oil benchmark ends lower, taking a break from its rally to 7-year highs

    Oil futures settle lower Thursday, with analysts citing profit-taking after a sustained run to multiyear highs.

  • China's land sales slump for second month as property chill bites

    The slump comes as tighter regulations on borrowing by private developers since the summer of 2020 have increasingly eroded demand for land, after it reached a record high last year. Private developers have bought at least 120.8 billion yuan of land in an ongoing round of land auctions held by 22 major cities, down about 80% from the first round in March-June, according to a Reuters analysis of public notices on the sales. An extended sale slump could hurt local fiscal finances and investments as China's economy further slows while fending off contagion risks from the highly-indebted developer China Evergrande Group.

  • White House signals Biden may address filibuster reform soon

    The White House on Friday offered a strong signal that it is preparing to seek changes soon to a long-standing Senate tradition that has allowed Republicans to block voting rights legislation and other major Democratic initiatives. Democratic President Joe Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, has previously opposed any significant overhaul of a Senate rule known as the filibuster, which requires 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most legislation. His opposition has angered Democrats and activists who say an arcane rule should not stand in the way of important issues such as voting rights and immigration.

  • Majority now disapproves of Biden's handling of economy: Poll

    A majority of people disapprove of the way President Joe Biden’s administration has been handling the economy, a new survey found.

  • Thanks to This ‘Biden Whisperer,’ the World Knows America’s Back

    Erin Scott/Bloomberg via GettyA new Gallup poll shows a huge turnaround in how the world sees the United States. Under Donald Trump, our approval rating hit a record low. Under President Biden, it has rebounded to very nearly the highest level yet recorded, almost equal to that achieved during the presidency of Barack Obama.What does the world see in America under Biden’s leadership that so many in the U.S. media have not? The answer is diplomacy. Often quietly, often in ways that do not drive r

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a screaming match with Rep. Cheney over 'Jewish space lasers' comment

    "I can't remember exactly what she said. But they got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers," Rep. Jamie Raskin told the NY Daily News.

  • Anthony Scaramucci is rooting for DWAC because he thinks it will keep Donald Trump from running in 2024

    Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says he is hoping that the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merging with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group will keep Trump from running for president in 2024. The SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is headed for a weekly gain of 1,345%, and shares of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) an advertising startup that has been associated with the Trump in the past, surged over 600% on Friday.

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

    GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • “How about zero?” Manchin, Sanders get heated behind closed doors

    Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) squabbled behind closed doors Wednesday, with Manchin using a raised-fist goose egg to tell his colleague he can live without any of President Biden's social spending plan, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The disagreement, recounted to Axios by two senators in the room, underscores how far apart two key members remain as the Democratic Party tries to meet its deadline for reaching an agreement on a budget reconciliation framework by Friday

  • 'She Started Screaming': Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Liz Cheney on House Floor

    "They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • Jake Tapper Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Has 'Issues' After Her Rant On Bannon Vote

    "Her behavior suggests somebody that ... is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior," the CNN host said of her fight with Liz Cheney.

  • Harris met by Bronx cheer, heckled while promoting infrastructure push in NY borough

    NEW YORK — Welcome to the Bronx. A heckler interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Friday as she promoted the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda at a YMCA in the borough. Harris was discussing the details of the expansive infrastructure plan before a room packed with New York elected officials and some local families when a man began shouting about families who died in ...

  • Chris Hayes Exposes The 'Cruelty At The Core' Of The GOP

    The MSNBC anchor spotted the superpower that "ostentatious jerk" Republicans are desperate to develop.

  • These are Africa’s most powerful passports

    Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. The Global Passport Index, released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects.

  • Kevin McCarthy calls Steve Bannon subpoena 'invalid'

    Ahead of a scheduled House vote to hold Steve Bannon, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that subpoena is “invalid.”

  • Biden concedes a key part of the Trump tax cuts is probably here to stay due to Kyrsten Sinema

    "In the United States Senate, when you have 50 Democrats, everyone is the president," Biden said. Sinema opposes Democrats undoing the GOP tax law.

  • Trevor Noah Predicts Donald Trump Will Use His New Social Media Platform In 1 Wild Way

    "The Daily Show" host imagined the ex-president won't take long to deviate from posting "truths" on Truth Social.

  • US cleans up Biden's 'commitment' to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion

    The Biden administration is again playing cleanup after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an invasion by mainland China -- despite decades of policy that leaves that an open question.