Austrian Conservatives, Greens Agree to Form Governing Coalition

(Bloomberg) -- Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz on late Jan. 1 announced a deal with the country’s environmentalist Greens to form a government in Vienna, more than three months after the two groups emerged as the clear winners in national elections.

Kurz and Werner Kogler, his counterpart at the Green Party, declined to elaborate about further details of the agreement but said it would be presented on Jan. 2 and is still subject to approval by a Green party conference on Saturday.

“The talks weren’t easy because our parties are very different, but we were able to reach an excellent result,” Kurz said in televised remarks.

