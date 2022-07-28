Austrian, Hungarian leaders discuss migration, Ukraine war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Karl Nehammer
    Austrian politician (1972-)

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vienna on Thursday for bilateral talks that focused on migration as well as on the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

The meeting of the two central European leaders came only days after one of Orban’s closest associates resigned in protest over what she called a “pure Nazi” speech given by the Hungarian prime minister in which he railed against Europe becoming a “mixed race” society.

Nehammer sought to quickly distance himself from Orban's controversial remarks, telling reporters in Vienna that he made clear to the Hungarian prime minister that “we in Austria reject, condemn in the strongest terms, any form of trivialization or relativization of racism or even antisemitism.”

While Orban’s anti-migrant stance and criticism of Western liberal values have long prompted a backlash, Saturday’s speech sparked a fresh wave of outrage throughout Europe and from the opposition in Hungary. In it, Orban declared that countries with large-scale migration from outside of Europe “are no longer nations.”

While Orban did not explicitly repeat these remarks in Vienna on Thursday, he stressed his anti-migration agenda and insisted on what he saw as the need to defend his country's culture against outside influence.

“I don’t want Hungary to become an immigration country and I don’t want migration to become stronger in Hungary," he said. "I have always held this point of view and I will continue to do so, this has no biological basis. This is not a racial issue for us. This is a question of culture. Quite simply, our civilization should be preserved as it is now.”

Nehammer, for his part, depicted migration as a “challenge” that needs to be fought.

Austria has taken in over 80,000 refugees from Ukraine and around 30,000 additional asylum applications during the first half of the year, the chancellor pointed out, calling the arrival of these people “challenges that Austria is actually facing now in addition to the energy crisis, in addition to inflation, in addition to the pandemic.”

In comparison, Germany has registered more than 900,000 refugees only from Ukraine since the outbreak of the war.

Both the Austrian and Hungarian leaders said their countries were planning a conference with Serbia on how to “curb irregular migration.”

Nehammer and Orban said they also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its consequences on Europe, especially regarding sanctions against Russian energy exports, as well the two countries' economic ties.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says 'no concrete results yet' in talks to free Brittney Griner: Ukraine updates

    Russian officials said talks involving possible release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner should not be made public. Latest updates.

  • Hungary's leader rebuked for opposing 'mixed race' society

    One of Viktor Orban's closest associates has resigned in protest over what she called a “pure Nazi" speech given by the Hungarian prime minister in which he railed against Europe becoming a “mixed race” society. It was a rare rebuke from within the governing ranks of the Hungarian leader, who has long been accused by the European Union of eroding democratic institutions and norms. In her resignation letter, published Tuesday by Hungarian media, longstanding adviser Zsuzsa Hegedus compared Orban’s rhetoric to the language used in Nazi Germany.

  • Feds hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat

    The federal government hopes a new website can help people and local governments beat the increasingly deadly heat of an ever-warming world. Days after nearly half the country — 154.6 million people — sweated through a blistering heat wave, which for the West, hasn’t quite finished, the Biden Administration Tuesday unveiled heat.gov, which includes maps, forecasts and health advice. The government can’t lower temperatures in the short-term, but it can shrink heat’s death toll, officials said.

  • UK Grid Warns Energy Costs to Skyrocket If Russia Curbs Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country’s energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off natural gas flows to Europe, according to National Grid Plc.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Kim Jong Un Says He’s R

  • Seattle, Portland set record highs as intense heat bakes Northwest

    As a heat wave builds in the northwestern United States, temperatures will push toward levels not experienced since all-time record highs were set in June 2021, and the heat will bring a slew of impacts to the region ranging from health concerns to wildfire potential, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. A number of record highs were established Tuesday in western Washington. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 94 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous daily record of 92 that was set in 1972

  • ‘Catastrophic' flash flooding event leaves hundreds stranded in Kentucky

    Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky late Wednesday into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. The disastrous flooding occurred just two days after a historic deluge inundated the St. Louis area. "The water is up to their doors. If they get out, it's waist-deep and they can go up a hill, but I don't know about the current," Barbara Wicker, a Kentucky resident who was stuck in the flash flood, told storm chaser Brandon Clement. "Their phones ar

  • Russia to drop out of Space Station after 2024

    Russia’s space chief says the country will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. (July 26)

  • Scorching heat wave in US Northwest forecast to last longer

    The scorching heat spell in the Pacific Northwest is now expected to last longer than forecasters had initially predicted, setting parts of the normally temperate region on course to break heat wave duration records. “We warmed up the forecast for the latter part of this week,” said David Bishop, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon. Portland already hit 102 F (38.9 C) on Tuesday, a new record daily high, prompting the National Weather Service to extend the excessive heat warning for the city from Thursday through Saturday evening.

  • Russia to end International Space Station participation amid high tension between Moscow and West

    "The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," says newly appointed head of Russia's space agency, adding: "I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station."

  • UK firms most worried about soaring costs and energy bills

    A fifth of companies cited rising energy bills as a main concern, according to the ONS.

  • 'Mandela won this race': Alex Lasry drops out of Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate primary, endorses Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

    Lasry withdrawal puts Mandela Barnes in strong position to win the Aug. 9 primary and face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.

  • What You Need To Know About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXDX) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Procore Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:PCOR ) have power over the company. Large companies...

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Lancaster Colony Corporation ( NASDAQ:LANC ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • 3 Things to Consider Before You Come Out of Retirement

    Perhaps the most obvious change returning to the workforce brings is a decrease in free time. Seniors who claim Social Security while working could lose some of their benefit if they're under their full retirement age (FRA). The Social Security earnings test withholds some of your checks if you earn over a certain amount while under your FRA.

  • Don't miss these must-have glasses for every binge-watcher this summer

    Have the most relaxing couch day of your life, thanks to these cool glasses from vinmax.

  • Investors in BBQ Holdings (NASDAQ:BBQ) have made a solid return of 227% over the past five years

    BBQ Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBQ ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last...

  • Nestle reports higher sales even as it raises prices

    Global food giant Nestle, which makes everything from Purina pet food to KitKat candy bars and Gerber baby food, reported higher sales in the first half of the year, even as it increased prices by 6.5% as inflation soared around the world. The Swiss company said Thursday that total reported sales grew by 9.2%, to 45.6 billion Swiss francs ($47.53 billion), compared with the same period last year. Net profit, however, decreased by 11.7%, to 5.2 billion Swiss francs ($5.42 billion), because of one-time expenses such as taxes, according to Nestle.

  • Orban Denounced for ‘Nazi’ Speech After Tirade on Migration

    (Bloomberg) -- A speech by Viktor Orban proclaiming that he wanted to prevent Hungary from becoming a “mixed-race” country triggered outrage at home and abroad, including a surprise resignation from his party.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Fac

  • Week-long heatwave descends on Pacific Northwest

    Portland could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8C) on Tuesday