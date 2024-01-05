Austrian police shoot dead German man with machete threatening wife

Police officers stand at the scene, where police shot and killed a man who had allegedly attacked law enforcement officers with a machete. Thomas Lenger/APA/dpa

Officers called to a domestic dispute in the eastern Austrian state of Burgenland shot dead a German man wielding a machete on Friday, police said.

Officers went to a house in Bad Sauerbrunn on Friday and encountered the 55-year-old suspect, who was threatening his wife with a machete.

He ignored police orders to put down his weapon. The use of pepper spray also had no effect, officials said. The man then attacked and injured a policeman, leading officers to fire shots.

According to authorities, the German man lived in Austria.

But police and the public prosecutor's office did not provide any information about where in Germany he had come from.

Police officers stand at the scene, where police shot and killed a man who had allegedly attacked law enforcement officers with a machete. Thomas Lenger/APA/dpa