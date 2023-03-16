Austrian police warn of abstract threat to Syrian facilities

·1 min read

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police issued a terror threat warning Thursday for Vienna, saying there was an “abstract" danger for Syrian institutions in the city.

The alert came a day after police in Austria's capital warned of " a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” on churches and other houses of worship, citing undisclosed information received by the country’s intelligence service.

In an update, the police department said “a recent threat assessment” by the intelligence service indicated the warning was “particularly related to the anniversary of the civil war in Syria -- it primarily concerns Syrian facilities.”

“The potential threat is still on an increased level,” the department tweeted Thursday. “The preventive security measures ordered remain in place. We are in contact with representatives of the corresponding facilities.”

Despite Wednesday's initial warning, churches and houses of worship in Vienna remained open to visitors and worshipers. Police patrols were increased across the city, but no unusual incidents were reported.

Police said Thursday that “as soon as the respective assessments indicate an easing of the situation, we will be able to reduce our safeguarding measures.”

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft signs Japanese licensing agreement amid Activision deal

    Microsoft signed a 10-year licensing deal to bring Activision's Call of Duty franchise to Japanese cloud gaming provider Ubitus on Wednesday, the latest move by the company to address regulatory worries about its bid for the games maker. While Xbox maker Microsoft is likely to secure EU antitrust approval for acquiring Activision with such licensing deals and other behavioural remedies, it is facing headwinds in the United States and Britain. "Microsoft and Ubitus, a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes," the chief executive of Microsoft's gaming division, Phil Spencer, said in a tweet.

  • Austrian police: Possible threat to Vienna places of worship

    Austrian police warned Wednesday of a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” in Vienna against churches and other houses of worship, citing undisclosed information received by the country's intelligence service. Police in Vienna tweeted that they had heightened security in front of certain buildings and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital. “There is a nonspecific threat of an assault against churches,” Vienna police tweeted.

  • Pakistani court extends pause in arresting ex-premier Khan

    A Pakistani court on Thursday extended a pause in the effort to arrest former premier Imran Khanin a graft case, a sign of easing tension in the country's cultural capital after clashes erupted this week when police tried to detain him. The decision is a reprieve for Khan, who was due to be arrested a few hours earlier. The Lahore High Court ordered police to suspend the plan to arrest the 70-year-old opposition leader until Friday.

  • Netanyahu in Germany amid tensions at home, Iran worries

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting Germany's leaders Thursday on an abbreviated visit that comes in the shadow of tensions over his government's planned overhaul of Israel's judicial system and worries about Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu has meetings scheduled with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany's largely ceremonial president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on his one-day trip to Berlin. The prime minister's office has said he cut the length of his visit in half because of the security situation in Israel.

  • Deadly explosion rips through spy agency building in Russia

    At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at an FSB Border Service Department building in Russia, local authorities said.

  • Injuries to Mark Melancon, Corbin Martin add uncertainty to Diamondbacks' bullpen

    Mark Melancon and Corbin Martin are down with shoulder injuries, knocking out a pair of Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers who looked set for bullpen roles.

  • Exclusive-Malaysia's Petronas offers $460 million for stake in India's NTPC's green arm - sources

    Malaysia's Petronas has offered 38 billion rupees ($460 million) to buy a 20% stake in the green energy arm of India's largest power producer, NTPC, in the first deal of its kind by a state-run firm, three sources told Reuters. The offer price was higher than the 30 billion rupees NTPC had been expecting when it asked for expressions of interest in NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) last year and was 78% above the second-highest bidder. It values the NGEL at $2.3 billion.

  • Xi Tightens Communist Party Grip Over China in Major Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ruling Communist Party has unveiled its biggest revamp in years, highlighting President Xi Jinping’s drive to tighten his grip over the organization that dominates politics in the world’s No. 2 economy.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Sui

  • Don't leave Global South out of green tech growth, UN warns

    The majority of developing nations are set to miss out on the economic benefits of booming green technologies, slowing progress toward their climate goals and widening the inequality gap between rich and poor countries, a United Nations report warned Thursday. The U.N.'s agency for trade and development, or UNCTAD, said that unless the international community and national governments actively tend to green tech industries in developing countries, the benefits associated with lower-emission technologies will be near inaccessible for many poorer nations particularly in Latin America, the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa. “We are at the beginning of a technological revolution based on green technologies,” said UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan.

  • China says US spreading disinformation, suppressing TikTok

    China accused the United States on Thursday of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok following reports that the Biden administration was calling for its Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the popular video-sharing app. The U.S. has yet to present evidence that TikTok threatens its national security and was using the excuse of data security to abuse its power to suppress foreign companies, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing.

  • Credit Suisse stock hits record low as biggest backer can’t provide new funds

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss the news that Credit Suisse’s biggest backer can no longer provide new funds to the bank, and how this impacts investors and the economy.

  • CBP officer indicted, accused of using excessive force at Bridge of the Americas

    A CBP officer was indicted on federal charges over allegations of using excessive force against two victims at an El Paso port of entry.

  • After Cyclone Freddy, flood risk lingers for southern Africa

    After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now confronting the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage. Cyclone Freddy dissipated over land late Wednesday, but weather monitoring centers warned that countries are still vulnerable to flooding and landslides. At least 225 people have been killed in southern Malawi, including within the financial capital of Blantyre, officials said.

  • He worked at Papa John’s in Durham. Now he owns the property and plans more than pizza.

    Twelve years on, a once-defiant teen who spent two weeks in juvenile hall is now a busy real estate broker in Durham.

  • Biden says his administration is focused on lowering prescription drug costs

    President Joe Biden is announcing fines on drugmakers for raising prices on some drugs faster than inflation for people on Medicare, which will lower coinsurance payments.

  • Stormy Daniels meets with Manhattan DA in Donald Trump hush money probe, lawyer says

    The meeting between Daniels and prosecutors came as former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen appeared before a grand jury for a second time Wednesday.

  • Israelis step up protests after Netanyahu rejects compromise

    Israeli protesters pressed ahead Thursday with demonstrations against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, pushing back against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he rejected a compromise proposal that was meant to defuse the crisis. Despite the effort by the country's figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, to seek a way out of the stalemate, the sides appeared to be further digging in. Netanyahu and his allies were set to barrel forward with their original plan despite weeks of mass protests and widespread opposition from across Israeli society and beyond as well as warnings by Herzog that Israel was headed toward an “abyss.”

  • Biden Blunders: President stumbles his way through gaffe-filled winter

    President Biden's numerous blunders continued into February and March as he committed more embarrassing gaffes in speeches and during trips.

  • Florida's decision to punish the Hyatt Regency over a drag show could be a win-win for DeSantis by having a 'chilling effect' on similar events and scoring him political points

    The move could deter Florida venues from hosting drag shows for fear of being targeted by the state, but some Republicans may love DeSantis for it.

  • Russia’s next civil war has already begun

    One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.