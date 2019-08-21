Austrian Telecommunications Giant to Accept Cryptocurrency

One of the largest mobile providers in Austria is planning to accept cryptocurrency for payment at certain store locations.

A1, which services some 5.1 million mobile and 2.1 million fixed lines across Austria, is testing cryptocurrency payments at store locations across Austria. Dash, ethereum, litecoin, stellar and ripple will be available for payment, according to a report by Austrian tech news site Futurezone.

Founded in 1881, A1 serves 5.1 million of the current 6.2 million Austrian mobile phone users.

Related: Austrian Government to Notarize $1.3 Billion Bond Auction Using Ethereum

The pilot program will also host payments for Alipay and WeChat Pay by the end of August. As of now, Futurezone listed seven initial locations accepting cryptocurrency payments across Austria.

“Cash is a discontinued model,” said the head of A1’s business marketing Markus Schreiber to Futurezone. “With our pilot operation in the A1 shops, we will test demand and acceptance of digital currency in Austria.”

Futurezone says A1 is partnering with banking solutions Salamantex, Ingenico and Concardis for the project. Like other popular cryptocurrency payment solutions, price fluctuations are absorbed through the banking solutions architecture.

Moreover, A1 told Futurezone that the payment option is not only for local Austrians but increasingly geared toward tourists.

Related: Austria Planning New Regulations for Cryptocurrency, ICOs

A1 did not respond to questions by press time.

Austria image via CoinDesk archives

Related Stories