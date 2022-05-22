Austria's first case of monkeypox confirmed, Vienna health authority says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's first case of monkeypox has been confirmed, Vienna's health authority said on Sunday after reporting the case as suspected.

"Suspected case of pox viruses confirmed," the health authority , adding that the male patient had tested positive for the viruses and given his symptoms it was safe to assume it was monkeypox. He was taken to a city hospital on Sunday with fever and skin lesions, it said.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jha on monkeypox: ‘I feel like this is a virus we understand’

    Ashish Jha said he doesn't expect monkeypox will become a particularly big threat.

  • More cases of monkeypox reported around the world

    According to the World Health Organization, there have been at least 80 confirmed cases in 11 countries.

  • Police: Man critically injured in Round Rock shootout with officers

    Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Austin Police Department were both involved in a shooting in Round Rock on Wednesday.

  • Second case of Monkeypox assumed discovered in New York

    New York is awaiting final testing results from the CDC to make a final determination.

  • Taiwan won't be a part of Biden's initial Asian economic talks

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The United States is looking to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan even if though it is excluded from President Joe Biden's new Asian economic initiative, a top official said. "Taiwan won’t be part of the launch," of Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, en route to Japan with President Joe Biden.

  • Austria's president seeks reelection after turbulent term

    Austria's 78-year-old president said Sunday that he will seek reelection later this year, following a term that has seen him pilot the Alpine country through repeated political upheaval. Alexander Van der Bellen, a liberal politician who once led the Green party, said on Twitter that Austria and Europe face turbulent times because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, their impact on the economy and the challenges of climate change. The Austrian president serves a six-year term.

  • WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases rise

    STORY: The World Health Organization called an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox – a viral infection that has now spread to several countries in Europe, as well as to the United States, Canada and Australia.Over 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe on Friday, in what Germany described as the largest outbreak in Europe ever.Dr. Theresa Tam is Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.“It’s unusual for the world to see this many cases reported in different countries outside of Africa. [FLASH] I think at the beginning of any outbreak we should cast the net wide to try to understand the transmission routes – we don’t understand it enough. There’s probably been some hidden chains of transmission that could have occurred for quite a number of weeks, given the global situation that we’re seeing right now.”First identified in monkeys, monkeypox is more common to west and central Africa. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.The disease typically spreads through close contact, including respiratory droplets, infected secretions or even contaminated clothing.While many cases have been found among men who have sex with other men, Dr. Tam cautioned against focusing on any particular group of individuals. “I think people should understand that it’s close contact – and that could happen in different ways. Households – we heard households in the United Kingdom.”But unlike COVID-19, the risk to the general public is low, says infectious diseases expert Dr. Amesh Adalja.“There’s a danger of viewing every further infectious disease outbreak through the lens of COVID-19. And you have to draw distinctions between a virus like SARS-CoV-2 and a virus like monkeypox, which spread in a totally different way, from totally different viral families. Monkeypox is a virus for which we have medical countermeasures, for which we’ve dealt with outbreaks in the past – it’s not a novel pathogen, and it doesn’t spread efficiently like SARS-CoV-2.”There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but the WHO says that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against the disease.

  • Key report into Johnson's 'partygate' to be published

    A highly-anticipated report into the British government's “partygate” coronavirus lockdown scandal that could determine Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political fortunes is set to be published this week, after months of delay. Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who has been tasked with investigating multiple lockdown-flouting gatherings at Johnson's official residence and other government sites, is widely expected to release her findings within days. Claims that Johnson and his staff enjoyed illegal office parties while millions in the country stuck to strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 have dogged Johnson's Conservative government since they first surfaced late last year.

  • Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado

    Nearly all of the power lost following a deadly tornado that killed two people and flattened parts of a northern Michigan community has been restored, state police said Sunday. Police also said that everyone has been accounted for in Gaylord where Friday afternoon's EF3 also left more than 40 people injured. About 6,100 utility customers in Otsego County, where Gaylord is the county seat, lost power due to Friday’s storms, according to Jackson-based Consumers Energy.

  • Florida bodybuilder pulling a $245,000 scam told the VA he could lift only 10 pounds

    Vanity prevented a Port St. Lucie man from getting away with getting $245,286 in Veterans Administration disability benefits by claiming, among other things, combat experience and arm and leg weakness that prevented him from lifting weights since 2010.

  • First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

    Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus It’s easy to hear the word virus and instantly think … The post First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus appeared first on BGR.

  • I substituted alcohol with 'Psychedelic Water,' a kava seltzer that's gone viral on TikTok — and found it's the perfect drink for the sober curious

    Younger generations are ditching booze and buying alcohol alternatives instead. I tried the viral kava seltzer to see what the hype is all about.

  • This $9 Libido Pill Sold Out at Target After One Shopper Says She ‘Went 14 Rounds in 24 Hours’ — & It’s Finally Back in Stock

    Warning: The reviews are steamy.

  • This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to get rid of bad breath for good: 'Zero odor, all day long!'

    This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.

  • Lori Harvey Faces Criticism After Sharing Her 1,200 Daily Calorie Intake

    On this week’s episode of why Black Twitter is losing their minds, folks have been in absolute shambles after Lori Harvey revealed her dietary habits. The 25 year old influencer recently shared on TikTok her very own “weight loss hack,” leaving many with raised eyebrows, strained necks, and in hand over hip formation. Harvey, who has been dating actor Michael B. Jordan for nearly two years, told her followers that she gained 15 pounds of “relationship weight” after the couple got together.

  • If your blood sugar, blood pressure is out of control, you may be missing this key mineral

    Not to worry you, but you could be low in a mineral that you rarely think about.

  • The 'Hanger Reflex' Is a Bizarre New TikTok Trend

    People on TikTok are putting coat hangers on their heads, which causes them to involuntarily turn. Here's how the "hanger reflex" works, according to science.

  • What a 'Normal' Resting Heart Rate Should Really Be

    What is a normal, healthy resting heart rate, and what it means if your heart is beating slower or faster than it should.

  • Popular peanut butter is recalled nationwide. It’s been linked to a salmonella outbreak

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others have been investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella senftenberg infections and they are linked to a product so many of us enjoy daily.

  • Maternal death rate isn't as bad if you don't count Black women, GOP senator says

    Louisiana's Bill Cassidy said the state's maternal death rate isn't so high if you "correct our population for race," Politico reported.