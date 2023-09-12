Austria's former foreign minister to leave Russian village for St Petersburg

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, famous for dancing with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding, is to move to St Petersburg.

Source: Kneissl revealed this to Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kneissl said she will move to St Petersburg to work at the G.O.R.K.I. (the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues) centre, which she runs.

"I co-founded the G.O.R.K.I. centre, and I run it. As there is lots of work there and it requires plenty of attention, I cannot do it casually, so I have decided to move to St Petersburg to do this work," said the former head of Austrian diplomacy.

Background: 

  • Kneissl served as Austrian Foreign Minister from 2017 to 2019. This summer, she lived in Ryazan Oblast.

  • Kneissl joined the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft as an independent director in 2021. She resigned from the Rosneft board in May 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Kneissl's personal website says, "Karin Kneissl involuntarily left her home country as a result of persistent death threats and a de facto ban on working in Austria."

  • Kneissl made headlines in 2018 when Putin attended her wedding. The two were photographed dancing.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories