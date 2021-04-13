Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

  • Austrian health minister Rudolf Anschober announces his resignation due to health problems and overworking in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Anschober said that he couldn’t continue in the grueling job of helping lead the country’s coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
  • Austrian health minister Rudolf Anschober announces his resignation due to health problems and overworking in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Anschober said that he couldn’t continue in the grueling job of helping lead the country’s coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
1 / 2

Austria Politics

Austrian health minister Rudolf Anschober announces his resignation due to health problems and overworking in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Anschober said that he couldn’t continue in the grueling job of helping lead the country’s coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Austria's health minister announced his resignation Tuesday, saying that he couldn't continue in the grueling job of helping lead the country's coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems caused by overwork.

Rudolf Anschober, 60, had been health minister since January 2020, when his Green party became the junior partner in a governing coalition under conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The soft-spoken minister has been one of the main faces of Austria's coronavirus response, which has gathered mixed reviews. Wolfgang Mueckstein, a Vienna-based doctor, was named as Anschober’s successor.

Anschober, who suffered a burnout nine years ago, said he had experienced two episodes of sudden fatigue in the past month, as well as high blood pressure and tinnitus.

“My impression is that it isn’t 15 months, more like 15 years,” he said of his time in office.

Anschober said he had “clearly overworked” and hadn't felt “completely fit” for several weeks. His condition was not burnout, he added, but doctors advised him to take a break.

“In the most serious health crisis for decades, the republic needs a health minister who is 100% fit,” Anschober said. “I am not at the moment, and I won't be in the coming weeks if I don't pull the emergency brake.”

“This pandemic takes no breaks, and so a health minister can't take a break either,” he said.

Austria was one of the first countries in Western Europe to mandate the use of masks last year, and the government was able to ease its first lockdown quickly.

Like several other European countries, it has struggled since the fall to find a balance between allowing and restricting activities. Austria bet heavily on opening up some sectors for people with negative tests, but hasn't been able to break a succession of lockdowns and currently has an infection rate significantly higher than neighboring Germany's.

“On the whole, I think we have done good work,” Anschober said. “In a pandemic, no one is free of mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes.... We were in uncharted territory.”

Kurz thanked Anschober and wished him a quick recovery.

“His resignation shows that the pandemic is a strain not just for every single member of the population but also for someone who bears political responsibility, who is on the job day and night and has to make decisions,” the chancellor wrote on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Ayanna Pressley: You ‘Can’t Be Anti-Racist’ If You Don’t Support Canceling Student Debt

    Representative Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) on Monday said that people can’t be “anti-racist” unless they are in favor of canceling student debt. The progressive “Squad” member shared a Washington Post article about student debt in a tweet. Along with the article, which shared the stories of people with student loan debts, she wrote: “You can’t be anti-racist if you’re anti student debt cancellation.” You can't be anti-racist if you're anti student debt cancellation. https://t.co/Woi5S1rDX2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 12, 2021 Roughly 54 percent of student debt is owed by “white and caucasian student borrowers,” according to EducationData.org. Black and African American college graduates owe an average of $25,000 more in student loan debt than white college graduates, the organization says. Pressley’s comments come as a number of Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), have pressed President Biden to cancel student debt via executive order, though he has expressed opposition to doing so. Warren last week said student loan debt cancellation is “a matter of racial, economic and generational justice.” However, during a CNN town hall in February, Biden was asked how he would provide $50,000 in federal student loan forgiveness. “I will not make that happen,” Biden said. He added: “My point is I understand the impact of debt, and it can be debilitating. I am prepared to write off the $10,000 debt but not $50 [thousand], because I don’t think I have the authority to do it.” While Schumer and Warren called on Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt in December, Biden has said he does not believe the president has the unilateral authority to cancel student debt. Schumer and Warren issued a joint statement at the time arguing that “Presidents Obama and Trump used their executive authority to cancel student loan debt.” The pair said at the time that they were “confident [the Biden administration] will agree with the standards Obama and Trump used as well as leading legal experts who have concluded that the administration has broad authority to immediately deliver much-needed relief to millions of Americans.” “An ocean of student loan debt is holding back 43 million borrowers and disproportionately weighing down Black and Brown Americans,” Schumer and Warren said.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

    For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party. The party's bond with corporate America, however, is fraying. Fissures have burst open over the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories and rejection of mainstream climate science, as well as its dismissal of the 2020 election outcome.

  • The Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves have postponed their games after Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a northern suburb of Minneapolis, on Sunday.

  • GameStop is looking for a new CEO after less than two years with its current leader

    GameStop is looking for a new chief executive to replace George Sherman as it pivots from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce, according to three sources.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Biden begins to fill out hollowed Homeland Security department — but no ICE pick

    Biden nominated Chris Magnus, a onetime Richmond, Calif., police chief, to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Ur Jaddou to head U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

  • MPs could finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on parliamentary estate

    MPs and peers could personally finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on the parliamentary estate, with Conservative MPs rallying support for the proposal. One idea being discussed is for a memorial to be placed in the cavernous Westminster Hall, which dates back to the 11th century and is the oldest part of the estate. Another is for part of the Palace of Westminster to be renamed after the Duke, such as St Stephen's Entrance, which for many years was the arrival point for visitors. The early backing for a permanent memorial and one that is funded by parliamentarians reflects the high-esteem the Duke was held in by scores of MPs. It is understood Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, is open to proposals and will be monitoring the views of MPs over the coming weeks.

  • The exchange project uniting young Americans during the pandemic

    Teenagers from across the US are coming together to discuss their vastly differing backgrounds.

  • ‘Sky’s the limit for’ former walk-on seeing plenty of action this spring in USC secondary

    He made five starts at safety and was fourth on Gamecocks in tackles last year.

  • South Korean PM arrives in Iran to help try to revive nuclear deal

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Iran on Sunday to help try to restore a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and free up $7 billion in Iranian funds trapped in South Korea, Seoul officials said. Chung is the first South Korean prime minister to visit Iran in 44 years amid icy relations between the two countries due to Iran's military cooperation with North Korea.

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn thanks 'snobbish' British people during BAFTA acceptance speech

    Yuh-Jung Youn picked up best supporting actress at this year's BAFTA Awards for her performance in "Minari."

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Tucker Carlson is repeatedly using his platform to downplay white supremacy and violence, critics say

    Experts say Carlson's bid to portray white nationalism as part of a liberal plot feeds the prejudices of his fans and gives the GOP an easy ride.

  • Global shares mostly gain as China exports rise

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to finish at 29,751.61. Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research Asia-Pacific at ING, expects trading in the region to be tentative as investors await data that will help assess the recovery from pandemic damage. Worries remain about recent surges in COVID-19 cases, including Brazil and Michigan state in the U.S. Earlier this week, Japan, which trails the world in the vaccine rollout, called for government-backed measures to curb the recent surge in the sickness in some areas.

  • Cooper drives in 3 to lift Marlins over Braves in 10 innings

    Garrett Cooper had three RBIs and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning off Jacob Webb, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. The 10th began with placement runner Jon Berti advancing from second to third when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ran backward to try to catch Starling Marte’s shallow fly, but had the ball bounce off his glove for a single. Berti gave the Marlins their first lead when Cooper’s single landed in center field to make it 4-3.

  • 55 progressive groups urge Biden to go big on 'family-friendly care infrastructure'

    The letter called to permanently expand the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit and to pass measures to help women and communities of color.

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.