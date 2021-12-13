Austria's new interior minister accused of antisemitism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — A Nobel laureate in literature, Jewish students and other prominent figures in Austria want the country's new interior minister removed from office because of allegedly antisemitic comments he made during a regional election campaign more than a decade ago.

Gerhard Karner, who became interior minister a week ago when predecessor Karl Nehammer became Austria's new chancellor, said Monday that he regrets what he said and wouldn't say it now, but he rejected allegations of antisemitism.

According to a report in German news weekly Der Spiegel, the conservative Karner once accused Austria's center-left Social Democrats of working “against the country with gentlemen from America and Israel,” and described them as “climate poisoners.”

Der Spiegel quoted a spokesperson for the minister as saying Karner was referring to suspected “dirty campaigning” by an Israeli political adviser.

An open letter from a group that included Jewish students, academics, Nobel Prize-winning playwright Elfriede Jelinek and others expressed dismay at Karner's appointment.

“The antisemitic dimension of this comment is obvious,” the letter stated

“We are convinced that this person is completely unsuited to the office of interior minister and call on the government to put our security in the hands of moderate politicians,” the letter added.

Karner said in a statement that fighting antisemitism and every form of extremism has been a “deeply personal concern” of his for decades.

He said he has arranged a personal meeting with Austria's main Jewish leader, Oskar Deutsch, who had asked for him to clarify what he said over 13 years ago, when Karner was a regional official with the conservative Austrian People’s Party..

“If things I said then were understood ambiguously, I regret that,” Karner said. “The comments were never in any way intended to go in this direction, and I would not make them now.”

Karner already faced criticism over a museum in the town of Texingtal, where he served as mayor in recent years, dedicated to Engelbert Dollfuss — an admirer of Italian fascism who became Austria's increasingly authoritarian leader from 1932 to 1934. Karner has said the museum will be reworked next year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Worcester firefighter investigated for alleged antisemitic message online

    It's the second time in four months Worcester has been rocked by an online antisemitic message.

  • Austria lifts restrictions for vaccinated

    Austria has lifted its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions for vaccinated residents after three weeks, The Associated Press reported. The lifting of restrictions will allow vaccinated residents to attend movie theaters, museums, and other cultural and entertainment venues starting Sunday.Local shops will reopen on Monday, according to AP. Some regions in the country are reopening restaurants and hotels while other establishments will later this month...

  • Once a Baptist, new rabbi has unique perspective as he takes helm of Bexley's Agudas Achim

    Rabbi Stephen Slater, installed as the rabbi at Congregation Agudas Achim in Bexley in December, brings a unique point of view and faith background.

  • Germany approves billions for climate, modernization fund

    The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernizing the country, a move that the new finance minister described as a “booster” for Europe's biggest economy. The supplementary budget approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet entails putting the money into a government fund that is being redesigned as a “climate and transformation fund." It will be used to finance projects aimed at fighting climate change and improving Germany's infrastructure. Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that “60 billion euros for investments in the future are a booster for the economy," which is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

    Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections. The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues on Sunday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer last week called the move an “opening with a seatbelt,” giving each of Austria’s nine regions the ability to loosen or tighten restrictions based on the local situation. Unvaccinated people will still be subject to the lockdown restrictions and should remain at home for all but a handful of specific reasons, like buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

  • Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial COVID restrictions

    Tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna on Saturday in protest against restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus in Austria, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for the unvaccinated. Around 1,400 police officers were on duty to oversee the protest, which attracted an estimated 44,000 people, and followed a similar demonstration in the Austrian capital last week. The crowd was addressed by Herbert Kickl, leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party, who attacked the government's response to the pandemic. Separately, around 2,500 protested against the restrictions in Klagenfurt, while 150 people demonstrated in Linz.

  • Bosnian Serbs vote for greater autonomy, stoking fears of renewed conflict

    Bosnian Serbs vote for greater autonomy, stoking fears of renewed conflict

  • Israel planning trial import of foreign tech workers amid shortage

    Israel intends to import foreign workers for its high-tech sector on a trial basis to offset a pandemic-era labour shortage, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday. In remarks to his party's legislators, Lieberman said Israel was experiencing a labour shortage across the economy as a whole during the coronavirus pandemic, with employers demanding action from the government, including work permits for foreigners.

  • Waiting too long to 'get religion'

    Weekly column from Shayne Looper

  • Readers comment on pregnant women getting vaccinated, the Biden administration and Ukraine

    Readers comment on pregnant women getting vaccinated, the Biden administration and Ukraine

  • Cassandra Lybrink: I'm past the point of politics — just do something

    I wish lawmakers would actually do something, anything. I don’t care what. I’m not looking to point fingers and yell. I’m past the point of politics. I just want children to stop dying.

  • Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

    The head of the Kabul Passport Office has asked for patience from thousands of Afghans waiting for documents that would let them leave the country as large crowds continue to gather outside, a month after the office suspended operations. As winter closes in and economic crisis deepens in the wake of the abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, the crowds around the biggest passport issuing centre in the country underline the desperate desire of large numbers of citizens to leave. "We have done our best to reopen the office but we are still facing some equipment shortages," passport office head Alam Gul Haqqani told Reuters in an interview on Sunday. "I am sure the office will restart and we will fulfil all applications," Haqqani said.

  • Three killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas officials say

    GAZA/CAIRO (Reuters) -Three members of the Islamist group Hamas were killed and others injured in a shooting on Sunday in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali in Lebanon, the group said, blaming the bloodshed on rival forces loyal to the Palestinian Authority. Two Hamas officials told Reuters earlier four people had been killed. The statement issued by Hamas said members of the National Security Forces, who belong to the Palestinian Authority, carried out the attack. Palestinian Authority officials condemned the attack, rejected Hamas' allegation and urged all sides to wait for the results of an investigation.

  • Why Limited Screen Time Shouldn’t Prevent Bradley Cooper From Being an Oscar Frontrunner for ‘Licorice Pizza’

    Paul Thomas Anderson is the rare filmmaker who doesn’t just make movies – he makes events. People eagerly anticipate his next project. They make a point to see it in the theater as soon as possible. They even haul themselves out to Westwood Village for a screening. (I personally love the area but judging by […]

  • Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa president being treated for Covid

    Cyril Ramaphosa started feeling unwell on Sunday and has delegated all responsibilities to his deputy.

  • Should Aubameyang remain Arsenal captain?

    Rebecca Lowe answers the 2 Robbies' biggest questions from the weekend, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's latest transgression and Raul Jimenez's moment of madness.

  • Remains found near high school identified as man missing over a year, MA officials say

    A crew of workers were surveying wetlands near a Massachusetts high school when they found skeletal remains, officials said.

  • Turkish lira slumps further to new record low

    The currency is now worth about half its value at the beginning of the year.

  • Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple’s XRP – Support Levels Kick in Early as Bears Take Control

    Following a bullish weekend, the majors will need to move back through today’s pivot levels else face a day in the deep red.

  • Martial must tell club if he wants to leave: Man Utd boss Rangnick

    Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has warned unsettled striker Anthony Martial he must tell the club if he wants to leave in January.