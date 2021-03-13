Austria's Kurz, other leaders seek EU discussion on vaccine distribution

FILE PHOTO: Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a news conference in Vienna
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VIENNA (Reuters) - The leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Latvia have written to the European Union calling for a discussion on COVID-19 vaccine distribution within the bloc after Austria complained it was uneven.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday that vaccine doses were not being spread evenly among member states despite an agreement within the bloc to do so according to population. He blamed separate deals struck between the EU's vaccination steering board and drug companies.

Kurz said on Twitter on Saturday that he and his four counterparts had called for discussions to find "a European solution" in a joint letter. The letter, to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, was published by Austrian media.

"In recent days ... we have discovered that ... deliveries of vaccine doses by pharma companies to individual EU member states are not being implemented on an equal basis following the pro rata population key," the letter said.

"We therefore call on you, Charles, to hold a discussion on this important matter among leaders as soon as possible."

Malta is on course to have three times more vaccine doses relative to its population by the end of June than Bulgaria, Kurz has said.

The letter did not mention the steering group, which has long been known to be part of a mechanism by which member states share excess doses among themselves. The deputy head of the steering board is Austrian.

Opposition parties have accused Kurz of trying to deflect blame for the slow pace of vaccinations away from himself. The Social Democrats said he was seeking "scapegoats for his failure".

An EU official said Michel had received the letter and a leaders' summit was already planned for March 25 and 26.

"COVID coordination will again be addressed by the 27 members during that meeting," the official said, without specifying whether that included vaccine distribution.

Michel's office declined to comment.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez End 2-Year Engagement

    J.Lo and A-Rod got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years.

  • Minneapolis settles civil case with George Floyd's family for $27 million

    Jury selection has begun in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder charges after the death of George Floyd.

  • Richland deputies file additional charges in motorcycle shop shooting, including murder

    One man died in the shooting and another four were hospitalized.

  • Microsoft and Google openly feuding amid hacks, competition inquiries

    Google and Microsoft are at knives drawn. Driven in part by pressure from lawmakers and regulators over the extraordinary power the two technology companies wield over American life, the California-based search engine giant and Washington-based software firm are wrestling to throw each other under the bus. Tensions between Microsoft Corp and Alphabet-owned Google have been simmering for a while but the rivalry has become unusually public in recent days as executives from both firms have been put on the defensive over competing crises.

  • Google Slams Microsoft Over Support for Media Antitrust Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google attacked Microsoft Corp. for rallying support for legislation that would give news publishers more power to negotiate with technology platforms for payment for content.Google said in a blog post on Friday that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back a proposal that would allow media organizations to band together to negotiate with Google and Facebook Inc.“They are reverting to their familiar playbook of attacking rivals and lobbying for regulations that benefit their own interests,” wrote Google’s chief legal officer Kent Walker. “They are now making self-serving claims and are even willing to break the way the open web works in an effort to undercut a rival.”Google’s statement came ahead of a hearing Friday held by the House antitrust panel that’s considering legislative proposals aimed at reining in the power of Google and Facebook, and fostering competition in digital markets. The committee, led by Democratic Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, last fall released the findings of a 16-month investigation that accused tech platforms of abusing their dominance.Friday’s hearing was focused on legislation introduced in the House and Senate this week that would give news publishers an antitrust exemption to band together to negotiate with the tech platforms.‘Lost Forever’ “It’s clear that we must do something in the short term to save trustworthy journalism before it’s lost forever,” Cicilline said. “This bill is one support measure, not the answer for ensuring the long-term health of the news industry. We need an all-of-the-above approach to save journalism and to take out monopoly power.”Microsoft President Brad Smith testified in favor of the news media bill. He lamented the closing of small newspapers in communities across the country, and blamed tech companies for siphoning advertising revenue from news organizations. He placed particular blame on Google’s control over the digital advertising market.“The problems that beset journalism today are caused in part by a fundamental lack of competition in the search and ad tech markets that are controlled by Google,” Smith said in his written testimony. “As a result, there is a persistent and structural imbalance between a technology gatekeeper and the free press, particularly small and independent news organizations.”Pay for ContentMicrosoft is pushing lawmakers around the world to approve measures to force the tech platforms to pay news outlet for content. The software maker publicly backed a law in Australia that prompted Facebook last month to impose a news blackout on its site, and has called for a similar measure in Europe.Smith has couched Microsoft’s support as a way to promote a healthy news industry and democratic speech, but the move could also help Microsoft’s Bing search engine gain ground against Google. Microsoft compensates news organizations through licensing deals for its MSN web portal, and said last year that it has paid out more than $1 billion since 2014.Republicans also blamed Google and Facebook for harming news publishers and accused them of using their power to censor content.“These companies track and seek to run our lives through their technologies and algorithms,” said Republican Ken Buck of Colorado. “Big tech companies have become digital kings and they represent precisely the kind of political power the antitrust laws are designed to tackle.”(Updates with comments from hearing starting in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • White House says it's holding onto AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for Americans

    The White House is holding onto some doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine so they can be given to Americans quickly if authorized by the U.S. health regulator, a top administration official said Friday. AstraZeneca has produced doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, where it has yet to be approved. The vaccine developed with Oxford University has been authorized for use in the European Union and many other countries.

  • As vaccine nationalism deepens, governments pay to bring production home

    In the German town of Dessau, one of the sites of the Bauhaus art school, an institute was set up in 1921 to mass-produce vaccines that later helped strengthen the German Democratic Republic. Exactly 100 years later, the site is gearing up to be a one-stop shop to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Germany's pandemic response. It's just one example of a rash of efforts by governments across the globe to access fragmented vaccine production, after manufacturing setbacks deprived European Union members of drugs made on their own soil this year.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • Manhattan DA's probe ramps up, placing new scrutiny on Trump's debt-ridden New York properties

    Trump Tower, Trump International Hotel and Tower, 40 Wall Street, and Trump Plaza have missed lenders' earning projections, CBS News reported.

  • Spacewalking astronauts tackle hoses, other station odd jobs

    A pair of NASA astronauts floated out on a spacewalk Saturday to rearrange space station plumbing, careful to avoid toxic ammonia coolant still lingering in the lines. The hose work should have been completed during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station a week ago, but was put off when power upgrades took longer than expected. Eager to get the station improvements done before the astronauts head home this spring, Mission Control ordered up the bonus spacewalk for Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins.

  • Lost recording of Trump pressuring a Georgia election official was uncovered in an investigator's trash folder, report says

    In the call, Trump pressured a Georgia investigator to look into nonexistent election fraud to ensure the "right answer comes out."

  • Democrats are giving average Americans a load of cash, setting up a clash with Republicans over the social safety net

    Democratic measures for stimulus relief are temporary. The GOP opposes making checks to parents permanent but that could be "political suicide."

  • New Angels starter José Quintana continues to shine in third Cactus League start

    Angels left-hander José Quintana gave up only one hit and one walk in three innings, and he hasn't allowed a run in six Cactus League innings.

  • Armie Hammer's wife reportedly filed for divorce after he accidentally sent raunchy texts meant for someone else to her. Here's how the saga unfolded.

    Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers wrote a full statement on Instagram saying she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" by the scandal.

  • 25 photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William showing rare PDA

    The prince and Duchess of Cambridge rarely engage in PDA - show affection in public - but there are candid pictures of them kissing, hugging, & more.

  • Public opinion of Harry and Meghan is the worst it’s ever been after Oprah interview

    Public opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has fallen to a record low, with attitudes towards Prince Harry more negative than positive for the first time. A new YouGov poll, released on Friday, revealed that following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple has fallen very much out of favour with the British public. It showed that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively, giving a net score -3. This represents a drop of 15 points from March 2 and marks the first time attitudes have been more negative than positive towards the prince. Meghan’s scores have also fallen considerably. Only three in ten people said they had a positive opinion of her, while six in ten viewed her negatively. This gave her a net rating of -27, down from -14 a week ago. The couple’s interview left the Royal Family reeling, with aides locked in crisis talks for two days before the Queen released a statement expressing her sadness over their claims. She also issued a three-line-whip to prevent staff discussing the situation publicly. In the most damaging claim, Meghan, 39, told Ms Winfrey that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex by a member of the family about how dark his skin might be. The Duchess also revealed she contemplated suicide but was rebuffed when she sought help from the the HR department as she “wasn’t staff”. The claims have prompted demands in Commonwealth nations to drop the Queen as their head of state.

  • AOC, Chuck Schumer, and 11 other NY lawmakers call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation amid 'alarming' sexual misconduct allegations

    Progressives like AOC and Jamaal Bowman joined establishment figures like Chuck Schumer and Jerry Nadler to demand Cuomo's resignation.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Case of UK woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger

    The suspected abduction and murder of a young London woman as she walked home has dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets? The fate of Sarah Everard is all the more shocking because the suspect arrested on suspicion of killing her is a U.K. police officer whose job was protecting top politicians and diplomats. Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, set out on the 50-minute walk home from a friend’s house in south London at about 9 p.m. on March 3.