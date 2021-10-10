Austria's ruling coalition soldiers on after fight to near-death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VIENNA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Austria's ruling coalition soldiered on on Sunday after Chancellor Sebastian Kurz quit https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 to keep it alive, but a top newspaper likened his future role in parliament to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's stint as prime minister in name only.

Prosecutors placed Kurz under investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/prosecutors-raid-austrian-conservatives-hq-fresh-headache-kurz-2021-10-06 last week on suspicion of corruption. Kurz denies wrongdoing but embarrassing text-message exchanges that are part of the investigation and have been published in Austrian media have already done serious political damage.

The junior coalition party, the Greens, had demanded Kurz's head over the investigation and said they were now satisfied after Kurz's announcement on Saturday evening he was stepping down. However Kurz, 35, will remain leader of his conservative party and become its top lawmaker, positions in which he can keep calling the shots in government.

Kurz's designated successor is Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, a career diplomat and relative political novice but also a close ally of Kurz's and defender of his hard line on immigration. Schallenberg was due to meet Greens leader and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday.

"This tactical manoeuvre is reminiscent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who gave way to Dmitry Medvedev only to take over again," influential tabloid daily Kronen Zeitung said in an analysis, adding that Kurz only planned to leave the top job for a limited time.

Putin, who had been president from 2000, was prime minister under Medvedev in 2008-2012 and then returned to the presidency. A leaked U.S. diplomatic cable at the time said Medvedev "plays Robin to Putin's Batman".

Kurz made no mention of a time limit on his departure from the Chancellery but he said he planned to fight the allegations against him, leaving open whether he plans to return.

It is also unclear how badly the spat has damaged the coalition.

Kurz has been undisputed within his party, the biggest in parliament, until now and was reappointed with 99.4% support in August.

"Sebastian Kurz is chancellor in the shadows," the leader of the opposition Social Democrats, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, told a news conference on Saturday night, adding that Kurz would "continue to pull the strings".

A star among Europe's conservatives known for his hard line on immigration, Kurz became one of the continent's youngest leaders in 2017 when he formed a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party that collapsed in scandal in 2019. Parliament sacked him but he won the snap election that followed. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government is right to focus on driving up wages, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, expressing confidence in the Bank of England's ability to curb rising inflation. BoE governor Andrew Bailey has said he is concerned about inflation running above the bank's target of 2.0%, describing the need to prevent rising prices becoming permanently embedded. During an interview with Times Radio focused on soaring energy costs and supply chain disruption caused by labour shortages, Kwarteng was asked whether the people should start preparing for an interest rate rise to tackle inflation.

  • UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

    Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered. Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices. "It's a critical situation clearly," Kwarteng told the BBC, when asked about possible factory closures.

  • Stock Markets Succumb To Increased Volatility In September, Pulling Funds Down

    The stock markets succumbed to increased volatility in September, dragging down some of the best mutual funds and ETFs gains in Q3.

  • Coming weeks are decisive for Iran nuclear deal, Merkel says

    The coming weeks are decisive for the future of the nuclear deal with Iran, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, adding that every day that passes without Tehran responding to U.S. overtures will result in Iran enriching more uranium. Speaking during a visit to Israel, the outgoing chancellor said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping also had a responsibilty to help to push Iran back to the negotiating table, she said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. "I also see a responsibility for Russia and China here, since if the JCPOA (nuclear deal) is no longer doing what it's meant to do then that's very difficult, so we are now in very decisive weeks for this deal."

  • Stock Investors Fret Supply Chain Woes Could Knock Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Reopening demand and marooned containers have caused bottlenecks across supply chains just as the holiday shopping season kicks off in North America. It’s also prompting downgrades across analysts estimates for the upcoming earnings season. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $

  • Coronavirus in DR Congo: How funds went missing - report

    Dodgy accounting and unofficial bonuses plague the nation's virus response, says the Congo Research Group.

  • Soccer-Newcastle takeover can improve conditions for LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia, says supporters group

    United with Pride conceded that "Saudi Arabia is one of the least tolerant for LGBTQ+ and gender rights anywhere in the world" but added that the investment in Newcastle could serve as an opportunity for decision makers in the country to witness how other cultures treat their minority groups. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- now owns 80% of the club, with the rest divided between RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners, whose chief executive, Amanda Staveley, led the takeover.

  • Amanda Staveley: Public face of Newcastle's Saudi takeover

    Amanda Staveley, the British financier who steered the Saudi-led takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United, is a well-connected operator who specialises in marrying Gulf money with opportunities in Europe.

  • Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali in 2017 is freed

    Gloria Cecilia Narváez was kidnapped by Islamist militants while working as a missionary.

  • Labor Secretary Walsh: Jobs report 'not as bad as everyone is reporting'

    While the number of jobs added in September came in under expectations, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh asserted that the September jobs report is “complex.”

  • Banks more worried about hackers than pandemics, survey finds

    The Bank of England surveyed bankers and others in the financial sector, finding that three in four are worried about cyber attacks.

  • Analysis: Hiring slowdown menaces Biden despite upbeat talk

    President Joe Biden promised an economy that could be firing on all cylinders next year, but Friday's disappointing jobs report suggests a slowdown in growth could instead loom atop voters' minds in the 2022 elections. Republicans quickly seized on the modest gains of 194,000 jobs in September as evidence that Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, enacted more than six months ago, has failed to deliver as promised. Biden instead chose to highlight a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.8% as proof of “real economic progress” — even if it wasn't the boom he was touting months ago.

  • Taiwan's president vows to bolster defenses and never "bow to pressure" from China's government

    President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday that Taiwan would never "bow to pressure" from China's government and pledged to strengthen the self-governing island's defenses to protect its "democratic way of life," per the BBC.Why it matters: Tsai's declaration on Taiwan's National Day came one day after China's President Xi Jinping vowed to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Xi said Saturday that the b

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Stephanie Grisham said she was 'part of something unusually evil' in the Trump White House

    "I don't think I can rebrand. I think this will follow me forever," Grisham told New York Magazine of the fallout from her stint in the White House.

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • Joe Manchin joined with Senate Republicans in condemning Chuck Schumer's 'classless speech' before a debt-limit vote

    Manchin appeared to be upset with Schumer's speech, pressing his hands to his face and shaking his head repeatedly as he sat behind him.

  • Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era

    Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era