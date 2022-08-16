Do Auswide Bank's (ASX:ABA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Auswide Bank with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Auswide Bank Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Auswide Bank has grown EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Auswide Bank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Auswide Bank remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to AU$94m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Auswide Bank isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$294m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Auswide Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Auswide Bank followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold AU$37m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 13% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Auswide Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Auswide Bank is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Auswide Bank you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

