Auswide Bank's (ASX:ABA) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) will increase its dividend on the 24th of September to AU$0.21. This will take the dividend yield from 6.0% to 6.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Auswide Bank's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Auswide Bank was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 75%, which is definitely on the higher side.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was AU$0.63, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.40. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.4% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see Auswide Bank has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Auswide Bank's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Auswide Bank will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Auswide Bank is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Auswide Bank you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

