Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies weeks before third term to begin

PRATTVILLE — Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger died Monday night after a brief battle with cancer.

Chief Deputy Dave Hill confirmed his passing. He was 72.

News of his death shocked this close-knit community, that prides itself on being supporters of law enforcement and having a low crime rate. Just about everyone knew the sheriff, and the sheriff knew just about everyone. Autauga County, population about 60,000, still has very much a small-town feel.

“My wife showed me the story on Monday night about him dying and I just couldn’t believe it,” Frank Hall, of Prattville, said Tuesday morning. Sedinger had posted his diagnosis on social media early on. “We knew what they were going through, and everybody was praying and offering support.

“It was just so fast, though. I’m having a hard time accepting it.”

It’s important who the sheriff is here. You didn’t need to have an appointment to speak with Sedinger. If he was in and not busy, he often waved people into his office to talk. During business hours a large coffee pot is kept gurgling in the outer office. Sedinger would often poke his head out of his door if he recognized a voice, offer a cup and spend a few minutes catching up.

A black bow hangs on the office door of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Dec. 26, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

Sedinger was in the habit of posting daily Bible verses and words of encouragement on his personal Facebook page.

“Autauga County sure will miss my sweet, sweet Sheriff Joe,” his wife, Leona, wrote on her Facebook page. “He loved this county and the community so, so much. I would ask everyone to pray for me and my kids and grand babies, but also please pray for our county in the next few days.

“He was such a loved Christian and would ask his Savior to guide him with the affairs of the Sheriff’s Office. May God Bless all of you.”

Theirs was an epic love story. If you saw one, you usually saw the other.

“They were so cute together,” said Mindy Weaver, of Prattville. She always spoke to the couple when they met at Cindy’s Café, a popular downtown eatery. The Sedingers were regulars. “You could tell they just loved being together. And of course, you never saw him when he wasn’t flashing that big Sheriff Joe smile.”

Sedinger was serious about his duties, but he also had a fun side, often at his own expense. A few years back he sold chances to hit the sheriff in the face with a pie, with the proceeds going to breast cancer research.

He sat in a chair on a sidewalk in front of the courthouse with that smile and took his medicine. Leona was one of the first in line.

The popular lawman had just been elected to his third term, set to begin Jan. 16. Sedinger was diagnosed with cancer in early December and had begun an aggressive treatment regimen. He never publicly disclosed what type of cancer it was.

He worked with the sheriff's department for more than 22 years, working his way up through the ranks, before being elected to top cop eight years ago. He paid his own way through the police academy. He worked in every division, except narcotics, starting off as a "road" deputy on patrol. He worked his way to chief deputy, second in command, under former Sheriff Herbie Johnson.

Johnson supported Sedinger for sheriff when he retired from the office after serving 24 years.

"I hired Joe as a young deputy," Johnson said, saying his death was a sad day for Autauga County and a sad day for law enforcement. "Joe was a good officer, one of the best I ever worked with. He could handle anything. But more important he was a good, good man. He had a fine family and he served Autauga County well.

"I just hate this."

Sheriff Joe Sedinger presents a live saver award to Deputy Allie Livingston at the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office in Prattville, Ala., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Condolences poured in Tuesday.

“It is a solemn day among the entire law enforcement community within Alabama as we all mourn the tragic and heartbreaking loss of Sheriff Sedinger,” said Hal Taylor, secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. “On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sheriff Sedinger. He was a true professional and his dedication to serve the public will always be remembered. We recognize this is a devastating time for the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office as well as the entire community, which Sheriff Sedinger so faithfully served.

“Along with sharing our sincerest condolences, we pledge to make all resources available to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office as well as the surrounding community as they grieve this unfortunate and heartbreaking situation.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

What happens now is unclear. By state law the county coroner, Buster Barber, takes over as sheriff until the governor makes an appointment. Given that the term has not officially begun, Gov. Kay Ivey could call a special election.

The governor's office was researching the matter Tuesday, her press office said.

Autauga County Chief Deputy Sheriff Joe Sedinger, right, hands out candy in front of Prattville City Hall during the annual Halloween Candy Walk in Prattville on Oct. 29, 2013.

