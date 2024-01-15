Autauga County students on virtual learning Tuesday due to freezing weather

With a winter weather advisory in place around Prattville, Autauga County Schools students will be learning from home on Tuesday.

The school system announced Monday that it will observe a virtual learning day Tuesday out of an abundance of caution. Forecasts call for temperatures in the area to dip into the mid-teens, and there is a hard freeze warning.

“Your child’s school will send a message soon through ParentSquare regarding how you can access tomorrow’s assignments,” Autauga County Schools announced Monday on social media. “All virtual day assignments can be submitted for credit through January 19, so please do not stress over a lack of devices or internet connectivity.”

The school system said a normal school day is anticipated for Wednesday, but that the situation could update.

The same freezing conditions are in the forecast Tuesday for Montgomery and Elmore counties, but no announcements had been made for either Montgomery Public Schools or Elmore County School District as of Monday morning. The Advertiser has left messages with both school systems Monday, a federal holiday for MLK Day.

The Advertiser will update this story as new information becomes available.

