Autauga County wreck claims life of Billingsley woman Saturday

PRATTVILLE ‒ A single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Autauga County has claimed the life of a Billingsley woman, law enforcement officials said.

Marla J. Caver, 57, was driving a 2010 Hyundai Santa when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and then overturned, said Anna Peoples, senior trooper and a spokeswoman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Caver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 9:17 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 127 mile marker, about seven miles west of Autaugaville.

Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the crash.

