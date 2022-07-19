Autauga man pleads guilty to rape in child sex case

PRATTVILLE — An Autauga County man has pleaded guilty to rape in a child sex case, after he was originally indicted on almost a dozen charges.

George Lamar Sanders, 27, entered the guilty plea to a rape charge on Monday, as jury selection was going on for his trial, set to begin Tuesday morning, court records show. He was originally indicted on three counts of rape, three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.

An Autauga County man has pleaded guilty to rape in a child sex case, after he was originally indicted on almost a dozen charges.

The three victims in the 2019 case were 4-, 6- and 8-years-old at the time of the abuse, records show.

The state is recommending a 20-year sentence as part of the plea deal, records show.

"This is the kind of case that sucks for a prosecutor," said Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson. "As a prosecutor, I felt we had strong cases with all three victims and I wanted to tee it up and I felt confident we would get convictions on all charges.

C.J. Robinson.

"But after several meetings with the victims and their families, right up to jury selection, the family did not want the girls to have to go through a trial and testify. The family approved the plea deal. We had to do what we felt was best for the victims, The rape charge was for the oldest victim, the case where we had DNA evidence from Sanders linking him to the abuse."

More: 'I don't know what is going on': Man in Autauga child-sex case appears confused in court

Tom Azar, Sanders’ attorney, said the resolution was "...in the best interests of Mr. Sanders."

"And it kept the young victims from having to go through what was expected to be a two-day trial and very possibly a three-day trial," Azar said.

Sanders will have to register as a sex offender after being released from prison, Robinson said.

George Lamar Sanders

"That is a brand that will follow him for the rest of his life," Robinson said. "He admitted to his guilt in open court. So hopefully these young girls can begin to put these horrible episodes behind them."

Story continues

Circuit Judge Bill Lewis revoked Sanders' bond as part of Monday's proceeding. Sanders will remain in the Autauga Metro Jail until he is sentenced, sometime in early August.

The cases were investigated by the Autauga County Sheriff's Office. The abuse was reported in July of 2019.

The girls live in another county, Sheriff Joe Sedinger said. The abuse occurred at a home where Sanders had access to the children, Sedinger said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Autauga man pleads guilty to rape in child sex case