Autauga-Prattville Public Library Board loses another trustee

A fourth member of the Autauga-Prattville Public Library Board resigned on Wednesday, joining three others who left in protest of an appointment Autauga County commissioners made to fill a vacancy on the library board.

Tommy Gamper resigned Wednesday afternoon, leaving the board with three members – Sandra Harvey, Doug Darr and Christine Sellers. Darr and Sellers had been appointed roughly one week ago by the county commission and Prattville City Council respectively.

“I am writing to inform you that I’m resigning as a board member of the Autauga Prattville Public Library effective immediately,” Gamper wrote in his resignation letter. “It appears that our library is moving in a new direction which necessitates a change of leadership. It has been a privilege to serve our community and the library in this position.”

Gamper wrote in an email Wednesday that “the decision by the county commission to select a board member without input from the board indicated a big policy shift and a lack of faith in the current board.”

“I wanted to stay on the board to help with stability and continuity, but the county commission’s decision signaled that the board members were no longer making or even helping with important decisions regarding the library,” he wrote.

A new policy at the Autauga-Prattville Public Library raises the age of unattended patrons from 12 to 15.

Harvey is set to resign from the board at the end of the year, according to Andrew Foster, director of the Autauga-Prattville Public Library.

With only three positions of the seven-member board filled, the body does not currently have a quorum to call a meeting to set policies or address any concerns that may arise in the regular operations of the library.

“We are still trying to figure out the full effect of it, but I think that does affect our ability to have a quorum, which takes away our ability to do much in the way of making decisions until we can figure out what we are now able to do,” Foster said.

The library trustees had planned to convene a meeting in December to put forward their recommendations for existing or anticipated vacancies, but with the resignations, that meeting cannot be held.

Gamper is the most recent board resignation over the last three days.

Chair Susan Poteat, Vice Chair Wayne Lambert and Pam Fredrick resigned Monday after county commissioners appointed Darr to the library board to fill a one-year appointment that rotated between the Prattville City Council and the county commission.

Board trustees are chosen jointly by the council and commission, with each getting a chance to fill a specific vacancy with a seventh position alternating between the two.

The three board members who resigned Monday said commissioners were attempting to fill the vacancy without notifying the library board. Lambert had thought the board would be able to recommend someone to fill the vacancy.

Instead, commissioners planned to fill the vacancy by appointing Tony Moore before he withdrew himself from consideration and the county unanimously appointed Darr to the post.

The community had been embroiled with tension dating back to the summer, when a parent checked out a book with inclusive pronouns that she felt was inappropriate to be in the children’s section. She contacted other parents, who then reviewed other titles within the library and found them unsuitable for children.

The parents organized, forming Clean Up Prattville, a group that became Clean Up Alabama. An opposition group then formed called Read Freely Prattville which then became Read Feely Alabama.

Gamper wrote that “it was sad seeing the library portrayed in such a negative way.”

“My children benefited so much from the library and never had a single negative experience,” he wrote. “Suddenly, some were acting as if the library was the worst place a child could be. I can assure our community that the library is safer for children than just about any other place.”

In September, the Prattville City Council voted down a service contract that would have limited access to books for those who were younger than 18 years old. Board members thought they had addressed the issue when they prohibited patrons younger than 15 years old from entering the library without parental supervision.

Foster said Wednesday they are in a situation that has never been seen before. Without the necessary number of members, the board cannot appoint a chair, who then can’t appoint anyone to fill any committees to begin any work.

“To be able to do anything, we would need to be able to reappoint not only our chair and our vice chair, but our officers,” Foster said. “With so many board members missing, part of our bylaws is that the recommendation committee, and any of the other committees, are appointed by the chair.”

Alabama Reflector is part of States Newsroom, an independent nonprofit website covering politics and policy in state capitals around the nation.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Autauga-Prattville Public Library Board loses another trustee