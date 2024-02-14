Autauga sheriff hopes rodeo rounds up fun, funding as gun permit sales drop

PRATTVILLE − The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a rodeo this weekend. Fun is on tap, but there’s also a serious reason for the festivities.

Sheriff Mark Harrell hopes the proceeds can fill a sizeable hole in the office’s finances. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, anyone over the age of 18 in Alabama, who was not precluded by federal or state laws, no longer needed a permit to carry a handgun. Sheriff’s offices in the state continue to sell concealed carry permits, but the numbers have declined markedly.

Harrell estimates his office has seen a decrease of about 60 percent in the permit sales. Each county sets its own price for the permits, but the average is $20 a year. The money generated by the permit sales isn’t a slush fund. The accounts are audited each year and the fees can be used for law enforcement purposes only.

“We use ours to buy vehicles. We buy several vehicles a year with the pistol permit money,” Harrell said. “We use it for training. We have seen a big decrease in our permit sales.”

Autauga’s top cop is quick to point out the rodeo is not all about bottom lines on a ledger somewhere.

“When the idea of our hosting a rodeo first came up, we wanted a big part of it to be giving back to the community,” he said. “It’s a good way to reach out and build those relationships by giving families something fun to do here in the county.

“The community supports this office throughout the year, so this is a good way to show our appreciation and say thanks.”

The decline of pistol permit sales is being felt in courthouses across the state. The Legislature passed a bill to help local sheriff’s offices recoup some of those cash shortfalls when it comes to permit sales.

In neighboring Elmore County, permit sales have dipped about 70 percent.

“We are selling right at 32 percent of the permits we used to sell, so that’s a 68 percent decrease,” said Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Elmore County uses the funds to buy everything from ammunition to getting equipment for deputies.

“It all goes to law enforcement purposes,” Franklin said.

Sheriff’s offices will continue to sell permits.

“A lot of our customers are people who travel heavily out of state,” he said. “Most states require you to have a valid pistol permit in your home state, and most in our region recognize out-of-state permits. And we have a number of people who just want to have that permit, just in case.”

Autauga County Sheriff's PCA Rodeo

When: Friday and Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m. with the rodeo kicking off at 7 p.m.

Where: R.H, Kirkpatrick Agricultural Pavilion, 224 Alabama 14, Autaugaville.

Cost: Tickets are $15 with kids 5 and under getting in free.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Autauga sheriff hopes rodeo brings fun, funding as gun permits drop