Autaugaville man facing attempted murder charge in Friday night shooting following argument

PRATTVILLE — An Autauga County man is charged with attempted murder following a Friday night shooting in Autaugaville.

Sheriff deputies went to a call about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pickett Street in Autaugaville, said Sheriff Joe Sedinger. When they got there they found an adult female that had been shot. She was airlifted to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery.

She was recovering Tuesday, officials said. Nyizell Markeius Tyus, 19, of Autaugaville, is charged in the case. He allegedly shot the victim as she was walking away from him after a verbal argument, Sedinger said. Tyus left before deputies arrived.

He was arrested Saturday. Tyus was armed with the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, as well as a quantity of a substance believed to be marijuana, records show. Tyus was taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail on charges of attempted murder, probation violation and possession of marijuana, records show. Tyus is being held on no bond for probation violation and a total of $165,000 in bonds on the other two charges.

The records did not show what Tyus is on probation for. Deputies also recovered three illegally possessed handguns, including the one Tyus allegedly had when he was arrested, during the investigation, the sheriff said.

