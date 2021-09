Eating Well

If you're looking for a few cozy ways to bring in the cooler weather, these vegetarian dinners will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta and Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits are healthy, comforting meals you'll want to make again and again. Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night.