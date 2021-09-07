Authentic Vintage Car Restorations Don't Hide Imperfections, They Highlight Them

Photo credit: Alana Paterson

A hundred years ago, in a busy workshop in southwest London, a panel-beater raises his hammer. He brings it down with a thwack, then sets up to repeat the motion. There is a tiny flaw on the surface of the hammer. It leaves a unique mark, an imperfection as distinctive as a fingerprint.

Today, in a nondescript workshop in North Vancouver, a moment’s brief pass with sand­paper removes the oxidation from a sheet of aluminum. There the century-old marks are, a row of evenly spaced strikes, each made by the hammer of a long-dead craftsman.

The panel is a fragment of the body of a 1922 Bentley 3 Litre, chassis No. 61. It is currently in the very early stages of being rebuilt by RX Autoworks, a small but successful restoration firm in Canada. The team here has turned out cars that have won at every prestigious concours event, from Pebble Beach to Monaco to Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como. The machines they work on are rolling works of art.

But RX’s small crew are not artists; they are craftsmen. They deal not in the abstract, but in steel, aluminum, oil, and leather. They make things the way they were done by the workers who assembled these cars when they were new. Perfection is not the goal. Authenticity is.

SIGN UP FOR THE TRACK CLUB BY R&T FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE STORIES

This story originally appeared in Volume 6 of Road & Track.

Photo credit: Alana Paterson

Humans are a tool-making species. We have always both embraced and resisted new technology, depending on the application. Would you pay more for hand-sewn stitching in your Rolls-Royce? Perhaps. Do you want your new heart valve handmade by some guy named Nigel? Probably not—better let a robot make it.

In the modern automotive world, with its global supplier network and mechanized assembly, it’s hard to find the humanity in the machine. A flaw isn’t necessarily character, it’s a potential warranty claim. Even well-heeled buyers expect rigorous perfection. Tight profit margins lead to homogenization. Volkswagen Golf bits turn up in a French-built Bugatti Chiron. The Toyota Supra ends up with an Austrian accent.



Story continues

But once, it was possible to take a car apart and know where it was made, and when. The bare metal had a language all its own, and you never knew what you might find. Recycled metal, when material was scarce. Cheapskate shortcuts, because even a storied coachbuilder has a balance sheet. Crude jokes hidden under body panels, written by craftsmen who rode to work on bicycles and could only dream of owning a car.

There was a time when the fingerprints of automakers were everywhere. Finding them, understanding them, and preserving them is the key to getting things right. It’s part art history, part lost art.

“I can pick up Mike’s hammer and immediately know, nope, that’s not mine,” says Ian Davey. “I’ve had it since I was 18, so that’s, what, 38 years? I couldn’t use Mike’s. Couldn’t work with it.”





Photo credit: Alana Paterson

The two shaping hammers, Snap-on part number BF608, look identical. I heft them both, switching hands. They feel identical, too. But they’re not.

Mike Taylor and Ian Davey have been friends since high school. They learned bodywork by battering their own Datsuns and English relics, with help from experienced old bodymen. They learned by doing. Eventually, the pair began working together, bringing on Rob Fram as a master mechanic in 1999. The newest member of the team is Jeff “JP” Parker, who came over from the hot-rodding world.

With very early cars, like that 1922 Bentley, the process of shaping metal can seem brutally simple. At its core, it’s something mankind has been doing since the dawn of time: hitting things with other things. It’s loud, it’s effective, and it’s time consuming.



Metalwork was a well-understood craft before the automobile arrived. Hammers, metal files, and sandbags are simple enough to have changed little with the times. When Alfa Romeo was building gorgeously swooping prewar cars, it was common to carve a few concave shapes into the stump of a tree. A worker would simply beat the metal into shape, using the hollow to stretch the material, fold the edge, and create a form.

Taylor does the bulk of the metalwork at RX, while Davey handles the paint booth. There are few jobs that don’t see Taylor reaching for his trusty hammer at some point, but he also employs a host of period-correct techniques in the quest for accuracy.

“The Italian firms largely used power hammers,” he says, “big machines that strike rapidly. You can see a pattern of tiny, regular flat spots in the metal.”



Power hammers have existed for so long that the earliest versions were powered by waterwheels. Those used by the Italian carrozzeria were referred to as magli, which literally means “mallets.” They were commonplace at workshops like Bertone, Touring, and Scaglietti. Various magli would be set up with unique dies for different types of metal-shaping, from hard forming to final refinishing.



Photo credit: Alana Paterson

Taylor makes a sample out of some scrap steel, using his custom-built power hammer. It’s the size of a Clydesdale and makes a deafening racket. Conversation is impossible, even by shouting. In the carrozzeria, magli were often kept apart in a separate room to keep noise levels bearable. Labor was cheap, and Italian coachbuilders were hot, crowded, and noisy.

In contrast, English workshops adopted the wheel. Wheeling machines are made up of a large upper wheel, usually flat, and a smaller lower wheel, called the anvil. The anvil is interchangeable depending on the desired shape. A metalworker runs the panel back and forth between them, and the metal begins to curve.

If done expertly, the process leaves hundreds of narrow, overlapping lines on the steel. As with the Italian magli, the wheel’s telltale signs are too small to be seen once primer and paint are applied, but the evidence is there when stripped to bare metal.



Wheeling machines were originally a finishing operation, employed after a craftsman had beaten sheet steel into a rough form using more simple tools. However, in the early 1930s, wheeling became more widespread. Dozens of tradesmen were apprenticed by three British companies: F.J. Edwards, Ranalah Ltd., and Fox & Nicholl Ltd. These apprentices spread the knowledge across Europe.

But not in Italy. Could you restore an Alfa Romeo using panels shaped on a wheeling machine? Taylor grimaces.

“I mean, you could,” he says, reluctantly. “But it just wouldn’t be right.”



Photo credit: Alana Paterson

As will no doubt shock you, the Italian craftsmen were a bit stubborn. They resisted the wheel. Further, Italians often used torch welding—and not always with precision. On an Alfa Romeo 8C that won Pebble Beach in 2018, Taylor welded some body seams with his non-dominant left hand. The resulting spatter was, quote, “authentically shitty.”

Getting the details right requires study. It’s commonplace for the RX team to pull apart a car that was refurbished decades ago, only to find that it’s been over-restored. Such a car can be like an improperly touched-up painting, made blurry by over-eager restorers trying to achieve a perfection that never was.



The level of research required on a truly rare car is intense. For instance, Taylor is currently re-creating the fenders on a 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, one with an unusual Belgian Vanden Plas cabriolet body. The car, chassis No. 43GX, is massive, with a very low roofline and separate front and rear cabins. It looks like the kind of thing Cruella de Vil would employ for the school drop-off.

Fortunately, RX was able to acquire the original build photograph from 1931. This showed that the car’s fenders had been bobbed, possibly after some kind of minor crash. But more detail was needed.

“The car was in a movie in the late 1930s or early 1940s,” says Fram. “The owner was able to find it, and went through frame by frame. With that added detail, Mike was able to add the reveal line on the fenders.”

Photo credit: Alana Paterson

Nearby, Duncan Dickinson laboriously hand-polishes the aluminum trim of a 1954 Maserati A6G, the last of the Zagato-bodied cars. Dickinson is a part-timer at RX, a retired firefighter who comes in for the love of these automobiles. Machine-polishing the tiny details leaves a faint haze. Hand-polishing provides a better finish.

Overall, though, the handmade nature of these cars makes them flawed. Bodies are asymmetrical. Sometimes the technology was outdated, even in-period. Yes, they were built by craftsmen, but occasionally a job is just a job. The cars had to turn a profit, and hidden elements were sometimes done hastily, sloppily. When the bodywork comes off, the shortcuts can be seen.



It’s the difference between history and archaeology. The first is the tale of great events, of larger- than-life figures, victories, and defeats. The second is the story of how ordinary people lived.

From the outside, a Pebble Beach winner exudes grace and wealth. Commissioned by Viscount So-and-So, formerly owned by Lord Stuff-and-Such. But beneath the skin hide the stories of the men who actually built the damned thing. Their sweat. Their labor. And something more.

With a hiss of escaping air, a 1933 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS emerges from its plastic cocoon.

Bodied by Figoni in France, it is one of only a handful of surviving cars to wear an Alfa Romeo Paris badge on its nose. RX completed its restoration in 2012; that year, it went on to win its class at Pebble Beach and all three major awards at Villa d’Este.



Photo credit: Alana Paterson

It is a stunning machine, one with a peerless history. First shown at the 1933 Paris Salon, it would go on to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1935. With a supercharged inline-six and straight-cut gears, it is artwork draped over a racing chassis. A small plaque on the dash reads, “AVIS: Le propriétaire de cette voiture n’accepte des passagers qu’à titre gracieux. Sa responsabilité ne saurait donc être engagée en cas d’accident.” Rough translation: “If we crash, you can’t sue me.”

As they stripped the bodywork off this car, the RX team started finding artifacts. On each side of the seat were two pieces of metal covered by carpeting. When they peeled the carpeting back, it became clear that these metal pieces had been cut from another old racing machine, one painted red and wearing the number 10. Again, labor was cheap, but material was expensive.

The seat held other clues. Underneath was a small, folded piece of packing paper with instructions meant for the upholsterer who finished the interior in the early 1930s. The writing was faded, but “jeudi matin”—Thursday morning—could still be read.

On the bare wooden frame of the seat’s backrest, “Alfa-Romeo” was written in a looping script. Some joking French worker added “et Juliette.” The bits of old race car, the letter, and the scrawl are preserved, hidden beneath the refurbished upholstery of the 6C’s cabin.

Other writing was found on the 6C’s wooden frame, including instructions to the panel-beaters. A fragment of blue paint, believed to be the French Racing blue worn by the car when it competed at Le Mans, was discovered on part of the chassis and front apron. Both of these elements were preserved rather than painted over, though they remain hidden beneath bodywork and chrome.





The current owner, David Cohen, is a driver. The Alfa does not live in its hermetically sealed bubble, but ventures out from time to time to be used as its builders intended. In the past, it got thorough exercise along Lake Como, and was out locally for a short drive no more than a few months ago. Not long from now, the car’s supercharged six will again bark through the gears as the Alfa leaps up the Sea To Sky Highway.

This use is right and proper, but it will inevitably result in wear. A once-fresh restoration will fade. Decades from now, perhaps, the 6C will again be in need of a full going-over.

One hopes that, in a far-off time, there will still be people who understand the correct and accurate methods for bringing a car like this back to life. One further hopes that something so obviously, beautifully handmade will be valued in a world of ever-increasing technological advancement.

Someday, long in the future, those restorers will begin their investigations, carefully taking apart a machine that has been assembled time and again. They will find relics of the past, carefully preserved. They’ll note painstaking work done with methods not yet lost to antiquity. They will uncover the fingerprints. They will find evidence of humanity.



SIGN UP FOR THE TRACK CLUB BY R&T FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE STORIES

You Might Also Like