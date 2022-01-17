Author Anna Malaika Tubbs on influence and legacy of MLK's mother, Alberta Williams King
When Author Anna Malaika Tubbs visited the Martin Luther King, Jr. birth place in Atlanta, she noticed someone was missing from the civil rights icon's story: his mother. As part of our series “Ideas that Matter,” a partnership with TED, Tubbs speaks with “CBS Mornings” about the legacy of MLK's mother, Alberta Williams King, and the importance of honoring the stories of mothers everywhere.